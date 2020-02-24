You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus outbreak to cost Asia $115 billion in lost tourism revenues

Coronavirus outbreak to cost Asia $115 billion in lost tourism revenues

Asia’s main tourism hotspots have suffered thousands of cancellations, even as countries impose travel restrictions to try and halt the spread the virus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w78s9

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus outbreak to cost Asia $115 billion in lost tourism revenues

  • From Bali to Bangkok, Asia’s main tourism hotspots have suffered thousands of cancelations
  • ‘Chinese tourists are still a very important source of income for other South East Asian economies’
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian economies could lose $105-$115 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) this year due to a slump in tourism following the outbreak of the coronavirus, ING said in a report on Monday.
“If we assume that tourism to and from China basically grinds to a halt in 2020, and extra regional tourism also diminishes, then the cost to the region from lost tourism revenues alone is approximately $105-$115 billion,” said Robert Carnell, ING’s chief economist for Asia-Pacific.
In a report titled “Holidays in hell,” Carnell said the research assumed zero tourism receipts for Asian countries from inbound China visitors as it sought to calculate the total loss from the epidemic.
“That’s obviously a gross simplification, but it fits a scenario where the epidemic lingers long after it peaks. Official travel restrictions may be slow to be removed, and travelers may remain wary long after it is safe for them to travel again,” the report said.
Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea.
The virus has infected more than 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, most in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Outside mainland China, the outbreak has spread to about 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.
From Bali to Bangkok, Asia’s main tourism hotspots have suffered thousands of cancelations, even as countries impose travel restrictions to try and halt the spread the virus.
“While Thailand tops the poll for the region as a whole in terms of pure numbers, Chinese tourists are still a very important source of income for other South East Asian economies,” ING said.
As part of its analysis, ING included spending by outbound tourists to China, as well as the inbound Chinese tourists that will no longer be visiting countries in the region.

Topics: tourism Asia China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Southeast Asia on full alert in bid to stop spread of deadly Chinese coronavirus
Business & Economy
Chinese tourists desert Thai resorts as virus fear spreads

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

Saudi and Egyptian firms sign $450 million hotel deal

  • Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion
Updated 24 February 2020
SHERIF EL TOUNY

CAIRO: Egypt’s Tharawat International Investment Corp. has signed a $450 million deal with the Saudi Hospitality Development Group (HDG) to manage Swiss International.

HDG owns and represents the Swiss hotel and resort brand with its three brands: Swiss Spirit, Swiss International and Royal Swiss.

“Many of our investors are interested in investing in Egypt and we have started tourist projects mainly in Hurghada, Sharm El-Shiekh and Cairo,” Jamal Al-Hamed, chief development officer of Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, told Arab News.

Ahmed Awad, who is chairman of the board at Tharawat, said the company aimed to build eight hotels for the Swiss chain in two years with investments worth $450 million in Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh and Marsa Alam on the northern coast, as well as Luxor and Aswan.

Awad said the company intended to invest in the management and operation of hotels in the administrative capital and the new city of El-Alamein.

Swiss International Group CEO, Nagy Al-Shiha, confirmed that the group aimed to reach 30 hotels by the end of 2020.

Al-Shiha said the group planned to build and manage 20 hotels in Egypt in addition to tourist resorts during the next five years.

“We started our long-term strategy to expand in Arab countries which includes Jordan and Egypt,” Al-Hamed said. “We are already present in all Gulf countries and, in the next period, our focus will be on north African countries. We aim for Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco but we will start first with Egypt.”

Economic and commercial relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia have experienced continuous growth since the 1980s. Saudi investments in Egypt rank first among Arab countries and second globally.

Total Saudi investments in Egypt have reached $54 billion, including $44 billion in investments for Saudi companies or their Saudi partners in Egypt and $10 billion in investments from the Saudi government through the public investment fund.

According to the vice-chairman of the Saudi-Egyptian Business Council, Abdullah bin Mahfouz, the top sectors for Saudi investments are services, followed by industry, construction, real estate development, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism and banking.

Topics: Tharawat International Investment Corp. Saudi-Egypt Saudi Hospitality Development Group

Related

Corporate News
Saudi hospitality industry in focus at Hotel Show
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hospitality firm looks to the future with youth program

Latest updates

Coronavirus outbreak to cost Asia $115 billion in lost tourism revenues
Libyan premier denounces Haftar as ‘war criminal’ at UN
UN chief Guterres issues 7-point ‘call to action’ on human rights
Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought
K-pop group BTS: New album tells of conquering doubts and fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.