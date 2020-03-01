You are here

PepsiCo and Americana renew 25-year partnership

Eugene Willemsen CEO of PepsiCo for Africa, Middle East & South Asia
Global food and beverage company PepsiCo has announced the renewal of its 25-year partnership with Americana Group, one of MENA’s largest restaurant operators and food manufacturers. The renewal will see PepsiCo continuing its diverse product offering to consumers across the region through Americana’s restaurant brands.
The partnership means that consumers will continue to have access to the entirety of PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio at Americana restaurants including KFC, Hardee’s, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Krispy Kreme among others, across the MENA and Kazakhstan.
“The PepsiCo and Americana partnership is a great deal for both our companies and our consumers. Consumer habits, along with food and beverage preferences, are shifting rapidly across the Middle East. Our renewed partnership with Americana will bring more smiles to our consumers with every sip and bite by delivering superior food and beverages experiences,” said Eugene Willemsen, CEO, PepsiCo Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
“Americana, a market leader in the restaurant industry, operates close to 2,000 outlets in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Kazakhstan, capturing a wide array of customer segments across generations and delighting customers with memorable experiences. The partnership exemplifies our pledge to reinvent our offerings to deepen our customer connect and engagement, whilst remaining at the forefront of changing customer behaviors,” said Kesri Kapur, group CEO of Americana.

95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp

The bootcamp for startups at KAUST from March 1 to 3 will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking, and more.
95 regional startups to train at KAUST bootcamp

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab are partnering to attract and support entrepreneurial talents in the region. KAUST is hosting around 95 startups from Arab countries for a bootcamp from Match 1 to 3 on its Thuwal campus. The bootcamp will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking to business model development in three different tracks: Social, startup, and scaleup.
“We are excited to partner with MITEF Pan Arab and Saudi — one of the most prominent and established entrepreneurship programs that has graduated some of the top startups in the region,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, vice president of innovation and economic development at KAUST. “We support startups from across the region with insights into the Saudi Arabian entrepreneurship ecosystem, and we help them tap into the support that KAUST offers through training and mentorship as well as access to funding and investor networks.”
Semifinalists from both the MITEF Pan Arab Region and MITEF Saudi, which are part of a global network of chapters dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide, are gearing up for the MITEF Saudi semifinals taking place at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on March 7, leading up to the MITEF Pan Arab Region finals in Abu Dhabi on April 8.

HIGHLIGHT

Seven KAUST-trained startups have qualified for the MITEF Saudi semifinals, which include: Dormagg, Ghallah, Arabi, Firnas Aero, Sanoor, Wisensing, and Scientific Saudi. The participants will compete to win cash prizes, mentorship opportunities and advanced training, as well as opportunities to network with investors and the media.
MITEF Pan Arab was founded in 2005 with the goal of promoting and enriching the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Arab world.
“The bootcamp will offer this year’s Arab Startup Competition semifinalist teams unprecedented access to top-tier training, which will prepare them to face the judges a month later,” said Maya Rahal, managing director of the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab. “This year’s bootcamp at KAUST— our innovation partner— joins for the first time both the Pan Arab and Saudi chapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum, marking a new milestone in the competition’s history.”
“The bootcamp is an important preparatory phase for the competitors to increase their chances of winning and their excellence in presenting to the judges,” said Bayan Abdullah Algamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs, MITEF Saudi. “We would like, on this occasion, to thank all of our partners, especially KAEC and KAUST for their continuous support in motivating entrepreneurs and their innovation in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.”

PepsiCo and Americana renew 25-year partnership
