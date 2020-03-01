Aramco, AEC to develop Kingdom’s first data diode

Saudi Aramco and the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) have signed an agreement for the joint development and manufacturing of the data diode, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity device in the Kingdom. The agreement took place in conjunction with the fifth edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program for the Supply Sector (IKTVA), organized at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center (Dhahran Expo) in Alkhobar on Feb. 24 and 25.
The data diode is an important cybersecurity tool used to protect networks of vital establishments from cyberattacks and prevent any external penetration, thereby protecting valuable information and sensitive industrial systems. The device is characterized by its easy installation, configuration, and maintenance, and its data processing speed reaches 10 GB per second.
Saudi Aramco Vice President of Information Technology Youssef Al-Olayan said: “The fact that this device is being developed and manufactured locally and that Saudi Aramco is registering two patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office represents a major transformation in the field of cybersecurity. The fruitful collaboration between Saudi Aramco and AEC is a great step in the process of localizing advanced technologies that meet the needs of local and global markets.”
Al-Olayan described IKTVA as one of the most prominent Saudi Aramco initiatives in driving the localization of industries and services and the enhancement of local content. Under the umbrella of IKTVA, the announcement of the launch of the local product is a fulfillment of the Kingdom’s key objectives to localize technologies and achieve self-sufficiency, in addition to building a solid foundation for future cooperation between companies locally.
AEC CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej said: “This agreement expresses and strengthens the depth of cooperative relations between both companies by achieving national accomplishments that help protect the Kingdom’s assets from sabotage, cybersecurity threats, and foreign attacks.”
Al-Duailej added that the data diode ensures the safe transmission of data to provide the highest levels of security for enterprise networks. He noted that it has been developed and manufactured by local talents, as it is one of AEC’s strategic objectives in the field of cybersecurity to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Organized by Saudi Aramco, IKTVA hosts local and international energy supply chain companies, including AEC. It attracts influential executives and global industry leaders.