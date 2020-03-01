You are here

Aramco, AEC to develop Kingdom's first data diode

Saudi Aramco and the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) have signed an agreement for the joint development and manufacturing of the data diode, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity device in the Kingdom. The agreement took place in conjunction with the fifth edition of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program for the Supply Sector (IKTVA), organized at the Dhahran International Exhibition Center (Dhahran Expo) in Alkhobar on Feb. 24 and 25.
The data diode is an important cybersecurity tool used to protect networks of vital establishments from cyberattacks and prevent any external penetration, thereby protecting valuable information and sensitive industrial systems. The device is characterized by its easy installation, configuration, and maintenance, and its data processing speed reaches 10 GB per second.
Saudi Aramco Vice President of Information Technology Youssef Al-Olayan said: “The fact that this device is being developed and manufactured locally and that Saudi Aramco is registering two patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office represents a major transformation in the field of cybersecurity. The fruitful collaboration between Saudi Aramco and AEC is a great step in the process of localizing advanced technologies that meet the needs of local and global markets.”
Al-Olayan described IKTVA as one of the most prominent Saudi Aramco initiatives in driving the localization of industries and services and the enhancement of local content. Under the umbrella of IKTVA, the announcement of the launch of the local product is a fulfillment of the Kingdom’s key objectives to localize technologies and achieve self-sufficiency, in addition to building a solid foundation for future cooperation between companies locally.
AEC CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Duailej said: “This agreement expresses and strengthens the depth of cooperative relations between both companies by achieving national accomplishments that help protect the Kingdom’s assets from sabotage, cybersecurity threats, and foreign attacks.”
Al-Duailej added that the data diode ensures the safe transmission of data to provide the highest levels of security for enterprise networks. He noted that it has been developed and manufactured by local talents, as it is one of AEC’s strategic objectives in the field of cybersecurity to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Organized by Saudi Aramco, IKTVA hosts local and international energy supply chain companies, including AEC. It attracts influential executives and global industry leaders.

 

The bootcamp for startups at KAUST from March 1 to 3 will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking, and more.
Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab are partnering to attract and support entrepreneurial talents in the region. KAUST is hosting around 95 startups from Arab countries for a bootcamp from Match 1 to 3 on its Thuwal campus. The bootcamp will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking to business model development in three different tracks: Social, startup, and scaleup.
“We are excited to partner with MITEF Pan Arab and Saudi — one of the most prominent and established entrepreneurship programs that has graduated some of the top startups in the region,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, vice president of innovation and economic development at KAUST. “We support startups from across the region with insights into the Saudi Arabian entrepreneurship ecosystem, and we help them tap into the support that KAUST offers through training and mentorship as well as access to funding and investor networks.”
Semifinalists from both the MITEF Pan Arab Region and MITEF Saudi, which are part of a global network of chapters dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide, are gearing up for the MITEF Saudi semifinals taking place at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on March 7, leading up to the MITEF Pan Arab Region finals in Abu Dhabi on April 8.

HIGHLIGHT

Semifinalists from both the MITEF Pan Arab Region and MITEF Saudi are gearing up for the MITEF Saudi semifinals taking place at KAEC on March 7, leading up to the MITEF Pan Arab Region finals in Abu Dhabi on April 8.

Seven KAUST-trained startups have qualified for the MITEF Saudi semifinals, which include: Dormagg, Ghallah, Arabi, Firnas Aero, Sanoor, Wisensing, and Scientific Saudi. The participants will compete to win cash prizes, mentorship opportunities and advanced training, as well as opportunities to network with investors and the media.
MITEF Pan Arab was founded in 2005 with the goal of promoting and enriching the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Arab world.
“The bootcamp will offer this year’s Arab Startup Competition semifinalist teams unprecedented access to top-tier training, which will prepare them to face the judges a month later,” said Maya Rahal, managing director of the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab. “This year’s bootcamp at KAUST— our innovation partner— joins for the first time both the Pan Arab and Saudi chapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum, marking a new milestone in the competition’s history.”
“The bootcamp is an important preparatory phase for the competitors to increase their chances of winning and their excellence in presenting to the judges,” said Bayan Abdullah Algamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs, MITEF Saudi. “We would like, on this occasion, to thank all of our partners, especially KAEC and KAUST for their continuous support in motivating entrepreneurs and their innovation in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.”

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

Munir Eldesouki, assistant minister at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology 

