Dubai to host 25th Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international beauty and wellness trade fair, will run from May 31 to June 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The 25th edition of the three-day show will host more than 1,800 exhibitors across six product segments — cosmetics and skincare; hair, nails and salon supplies; machinery, packaging and raw materials; fragrance compounds and finished fragrance; personal care and hygiene; and natural and organic.
International distributors of beauty brands and services are eyeing up a burgeoning Middle East market, which has been tipped to grow by 6.4 percent (CAGR) by 2025 — topping a value of $32.2 billion.
The Middle East Cosmetics Market Outlook 2025, produced by business consulting and market research firm Goldstein Research, cites several market forces influencing the $32.2 billion growth including a high level of disposable income, demand for ethical products and the rise of social media marketing. The report pegs Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the two largest markets for the region — predicted to grow by 12 and 5.8 percent, respectively.
“There is a natural affinity for beauty products within the Middle East, which has been fueled by an increasing appetite for brands producing sustainable products,” said Elaine O’Connell, show director for Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which organizes the show.
“Organic products will continue to evolve at a dynamic pace especially in the Middle East with more people caring about the quality of the products that they use as well as its environmental effects.”
Beautyworld Middle East 2020 will also highlight the growth of male cosmetics in the region. In the UAE, there are estimated to be three men for every woman in the country and like their female compatriots, men in the Middle East are increasingly concerned about the way they look, which is proving to be a boon for the grooming market in the region.
