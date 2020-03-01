You are here

Dubai to host 25th Beautyworld Middle East

The 25th edition of the three-day show will host more than 1,800 exhibitors across six product segments — cosmetics & skincare; hair, nails & salon supplies; machinery, packaging & raw materials; fragrance compounds and finished fragrance; personal care & hygiene; and natural & organic.
Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international beauty and wellness trade fair, will run from May 31 to June 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The 25th edition of the three-day show will host more than 1,800 exhibitors across six product segments — cosmetics and skincare; hair, nails and salon supplies; machinery, packaging and raw materials; fragrance compounds and finished fragrance; personal care and hygiene; and natural and organic.
International distributors of beauty brands and services are eyeing up a burgeoning Middle East market, which has been tipped to grow by 6.4 percent (CAGR) by 2025 — topping a value of $32.2 billion.
The Middle East Cosmetics Market Outlook 2025, produced by business consulting and market research firm Goldstein Research, cites several market forces influencing the $32.2 billion growth including a high level of disposable income, demand for ethical products and the rise of social media marketing. The report pegs Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the two largest markets for the region — predicted to grow by 12 and 5.8 percent, respectively.
“There is a natural affinity for beauty products within the Middle East, which has been fueled by an increasing appetite for brands producing sustainable products,” said Elaine O’Connell, show director for Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which organizes the show.
“Organic products will continue to evolve at a dynamic pace especially in the Middle East with more people caring about the quality of the products that they use as well as its environmental effects.”
Beautyworld Middle East 2020 will also highlight the growth of male cosmetics in the region. In the UAE, there are estimated to be three men for every woman in the country and like their female compatriots, men in the Middle East are increasingly concerned about the way they look, which is proving to be a boon for the grooming market in the region.

The bootcamp for startups at KAUST from March 1 to 3 will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking, and more.
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab are partnering to attract and support entrepreneurial talents in the region. KAUST is hosting around 95 startups from Arab countries for a bootcamp from Match 1 to 3 on its Thuwal campus. The bootcamp will consist of intensive activities, including pitch practice, mentoring, design thinking to business model development in three different tracks: Social, startup, and scaleup.
“We are excited to partner with MITEF Pan Arab and Saudi — one of the most prominent and established entrepreneurship programs that has graduated some of the top startups in the region,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, vice president of innovation and economic development at KAUST. “We support startups from across the region with insights into the Saudi Arabian entrepreneurship ecosystem, and we help them tap into the support that KAUST offers through training and mentorship as well as access to funding and investor networks.”
Semifinalists from both the MITEF Pan Arab Region and MITEF Saudi, which are part of a global network of chapters dedicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide, are gearing up for the MITEF Saudi semifinals taking place at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on March 7, leading up to the MITEF Pan Arab Region finals in Abu Dhabi on April 8.

Seven KAUST-trained startups have qualified for the MITEF Saudi semifinals, which include: Dormagg, Ghallah, Arabi, Firnas Aero, Sanoor, Wisensing, and Scientific Saudi. The participants will compete to win cash prizes, mentorship opportunities and advanced training, as well as opportunities to network with investors and the media.
MITEF Pan Arab was founded in 2005 with the goal of promoting and enriching the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Arab world.
“The bootcamp will offer this year’s Arab Startup Competition semifinalist teams unprecedented access to top-tier training, which will prepare them to face the judges a month later,” said Maya Rahal, managing director of the MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab. “This year’s bootcamp at KAUST— our innovation partner— joins for the first time both the Pan Arab and Saudi chapters of the MIT Enterprise Forum, marking a new milestone in the competition’s history.”
“The bootcamp is an important preparatory phase for the competitors to increase their chances of winning and their excellence in presenting to the judges,” said Bayan Abdullah Algamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs, MITEF Saudi. “We would like, on this occasion, to thank all of our partners, especially KAEC and KAUST for their continuous support in motivating entrepreneurs and their innovation in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.”

