You are here

  • Home
  • King Abdullah Port winds up a record-breaking 2019

King Abdullah Port winds up a record-breaking 2019

Strategically located on the Red Sea coast in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be fully owned, developed and operated by the private sector.
Short Url

https://arab.news/j8x69

Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

King Abdullah Port winds up a record-breaking 2019

  • February 2019 saw King Abdullah Port witness the most prominent event since its inception, when it was officially inaugurated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

The annual throughput of King Abdullah Port for bulk and general cargo increased to 2.98 million ton by the end of 2019, compared to 689,000 ton in  2018, registering a 333 percent increase. In addition, 85 cargo ships docked in the port in 2019 compared to 57 ships in 2018.
“These numbers reflect the port’s key role in activating the Saudi logistics and maritime trade sector, increasing the competitiveness of the Kingdom, and contributing to achieving the Vision 2030 objective of increasing the percentage of non-oil exports,” a statement said.
The volume of import containers handled by the port in 2019 reached 203,670 TEU compared to 190,005 TEU in 2018, representing an increase of 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, market conditions led to a 12.2 percent decline in annual throughput for container handling. This can be attributed to the current tensions in trade relations between China and the US, together with a decrease in transshipment operations caused by recent changes in shipping lines. Several freight ship companies are undergoing ship adjustments and development operations in order to conform with new regulations and systems that will be applied this year in emission control areas.

HIGHLIGHT

The volume of import containers handled by the port in 2019 reached 203,670 TEU compared to 190,005 TEU in 2018, representing an increase of 7.2%.

February 2019 saw King Abdullah Port witness the most prominent event since its inception, when it was officially inaugurated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was ranked second in the list of the fastest-growing ports in the world in 2018 according to Alphaliner, a leading global specialist in analyzing maritime transport data, port capabilities, and the future of ships and shipping routes around the world. The port also received the MSC MINA container ship, one of the largest in the world, during its first visit to the Kingdom.
Run by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be fully owned, developed and operated by the private sector. It has been listed as the fastest-growing container port and one of the world’s 100 largest ports after less than four years of operation. Ten of the largest shipping lines work at the port to offer integrated services to importers and exporters. King Abdullah Port’s development plan is proceeding at a steady pace and it is set to consolidate its place among the leading ports globally. The port’s advanced facilities and proximity to a bonded and re-export zone and logistics park offer clients world-class logistics support to enable them to achieve their desired growth.
Strategically located on the Red Sea coast in King Abdullah Economic City, the port enjoys close proximity to the key Saudi cities of Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opens new Malabar Gold outlet

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia inaugurated a new showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Telangana.
Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opens new Malabar Gold outlet

  • The new outlet houses a large collection of stylish, traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelry
Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia inaugurated a new showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the south Indian state of Telangana. The store, located in Dwaraka Nagar, Nizamabad, was launched on Feb. 17, in the presence of Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind, MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group; Abdul Salam K.P., group executive director, Malabar Group; Asher. O, managing director — India operations; management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, media representatives and well-wishers.
The new outlet houses a large collection of stylish, traditional as well as contemporary designer jewelry. The showroom will have plenty of space besides posh shopping amenities and valet parking facility. Malabar Gold already has 11 showrooms in the state of Telangana.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the jewelry retail arm of the diversified business conglomerate Malabar Group, which includes other business verticals such as real estate development, shopping malls, hypermarkets, technologies, retailing of home appliances and electronics, watches, and franchisee retailing and services.
The group has a unique business model where its expansion is fueled by investors who become shareholders in different entities. Malabar Gold & Diamonds currently has over 4,000 investors, 19.4 percent of whom are full-time employees within the group, including the front-end managers and directors.
Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a retail network of more than 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centers and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East and the US. With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewelry retailers globally.

Topics: Malabar gold

Latest updates

South’s military: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles
Hajj 2020: Dhaka begins registration process for more than 137,000 pilgrims
What you need to know about America’s ‘Super Tuesday’
Biden fights for momentum in Democrats’ shifting primary
Genetic clues hint at hidden virus cases in Washington state

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.