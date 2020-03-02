SAPTCO launches ride-sharing service in KAUST

The Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) in cooperation with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), has launched an on-demand ride-sharing service exclusively in the university’s campus.
“Rekab” is an innovative digital service for mobility with a new sharing concept utilizing technically equipped vehicles.
Khaled Al-Mudaifir, chairman of SAPTCO, said the service is a result of a strategic partnership between the company and the university, supported by joint efforts, and aims to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“This service is an important step as part of KAUST’s endeavors to be a true model for smart cities, in the hope that we see the service available in the various regions of the Kingdom and in future projects such as Neom, Qiddiya and others,” said Tony Chan, president of KAUST.
SAPTCO and KAUST also signed a memorandum of understanding to provide innovative solutions and systems for transportation and logistics, as well as to cooperate on research on transport systems to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.
“Rekab” users can call a vehicle to drive them wherever they want, using a smart device application. The service aims to contribute to creating a vibrant community and an advanced lifestyle, and seeks to develop innovative smart mobility solutions that enrich the experience of individuals and society.
