Fairmont Riyadh opens Pesto for Italian cuisine

Fairmont Riyadh has announced the opening of Pesto — Italian Home Kitchen, serving authentic Italian cuisine while offering a chef-led dining experience.
Fairmont Riyadh General Manager Rizwan Shaikh welcomed Guest of Honor Chargé d’Affaires Counselor Valerio De Parolis at the Italian Embassy and other guests to the opening ceremony recently.
Chef José Antonio Saggioma spoke about the sharing-based concept of Pesto, where guests are served comforting portions of authentic South Italian cuisine, which he said is influenced by Mediterranean agriculture and encompasses flavors of oregano, basil, and citrus.
Pesto’s homey ambience is accessorized by patterned floors, wooden accents, family-style seating, and dining areas. The open kitchen dominates the space, allowing the chefs to greet guests at the table and plan their personal culinary journey. For those looking for a more intimate experience, Pesto provides semi-private dining areas as part of their 80-person seating capacity.
