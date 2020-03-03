You are here

  • Home
  • Malabar Gold scheme to protect against rising prices

Malabar Gold scheme to protect against rising prices

Short Url

https://arab.news/ryupa

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Malabar Gold scheme to protect against rising prices

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

In the wake of surging gold prices, Indian jewelry retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched a scheme that allows customers to buy gold at the best price.
Under the Gold Rate Protection Scheme, buyers will be able to protect their favorite jewelry piece against the increasing gold rate by paying only 10 percent of the entire amount of the jewelry item and reserving it.
The remaining amount can be paid later.
According to the retailer, the scheme has been designed in such a way that customers will not be affected by the increasing gold rates.
If the gold price increases at the time of purchase, customers will be able to avail the booked rate, and in case the gold price drops, they will be able to benefit from the reduced rate.
For example, if a customer intends to buy a jewelry item worth SR10,000 ($2,665), then all they have to do is to pay 10 percent of the amount — SR1,000 — to book the item and avail the offer.
This offer is valid until April 30 across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores in the GCC, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

FASTFACT

This offer is valid until April 30 across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores in the GCC, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

It is considered beneficial to buy gold from the GCC as opposed to India because of the significant difference in prices.
If a customer pays SR190 in Saudi Arabia for one gram of gold, the equivalent value in India is 4,310 Indian rupees i.e., SR228, giving buyers a benefit of SR38 per gram.
Many middle class families believe investment in gold ensures safe returns and offers liquidity. Amidst several other investment options often considered by salaried expats for higher returns not performing well, the fact that gold has not lost its sheen is a major advantage for the market.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a diversified Indian business conglomerate.
With 14 cluster manufacturing units in India and the GCC, the company currently has 12 jewelry brands and is known for its gold, diamond and precious stones
jewelry.
Established in 1993 in the Indian state of Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today has a retail network of more than 250 outlets spread across 10 countries, 14 wholesale units in addition to offices, design centers and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East and the US.
With an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, the company currently ranks among the largest jewelry retailers globally.

Topics: Malabar gold

AMAALA appoints Foster + Partners as Architectural Advisors

Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

AMAALA appoints Foster + Partners as Architectural Advisors

Updated 02 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coastline, has announced the appointment of British award-winning architectural design and engineering firm, Foster + Partners. The firm will act as Architectural Advisors of the development.

Rooted in the philosophies of art, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea, AMAALA is set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three unique communities: Triple Bay, The Island, and The Coastal Development. The trio of communities will represent three different sets of experiences for visitors, with Foster + Partners responsible for innovative and sustainable design solutions across AMAALA’s masterplans and projects.

Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Naples of AMAALA, commented: “AMAALA will represent a singularly unique experience, one which redefines the ultra-luxury experience in its entirety. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most recognised names in architecture and design to realise our vision. There is a natural synergy with Foster + Partners, whose ongoing commitment towards sustainability and green projects is aligned with our ethos and commitment to being net carbon neutral from day one of operations. Creating a coastal oasis that elevates the role of responsible tourism globally.” 

AMAALA seeks to strike an emotional chord with visitors through the creation of transformative experiences, individually curated to guests needs, while the exclusivity of the destination aligns it with those who are connoisseurs of fine living.

Senior Partner Stuart Latham of Foster + Partners, said: “The ambition and scale of the project is striking, and we’re excited to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its vision for an unforgettable luxury experience which acknowledges the sensitive nature and ecological significance of the site for tourists from across the globe.”

​AMAALA is reinventing commonly experienced activities into an all year-round destination based on the beauty and untouched nature of the Red Sea, extending the Mediterranean yachting season from October to December. Through its trio of communities, AMAALA will establish a globally recognised hub for arts and culture with a focus on contemporary art, as well as the most comprehensive, integrated health, wellness and sports offering globally. ​

  • Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to feature the local environment. Triple Bay will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.
  • The Coastal Development is set to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a dynamic programme of exciting events from the global arts and cultural calendar.
  • The Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, set amid an Arabic botanical garden complemented by a collection of sculptural pieces.

Nested in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the development of AMAALA is being rolled out across three key phases, with completion of the destination ahead of the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030.

Latest updates

Malabar Gold scheme to protect against rising prices
NMC seeks debt repayment standstill as financial worries grow
Watch: Turkish state media airs pro-ISIS video, describes terrorists as “moderates”
What We Are Reading Today: The Splendid and the Vile
Lebanon: Health staff ‘trained to deal with quarantined patients’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.