King Saud University wins 2020 CFA Institute Challenge

The CFA Institute Research Challenge winning team from King Saud University.
Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

King Saud University was declared the winner of the 2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge in Saudi Arabia, in a close competition hosted by CFA Society Saudi Arabia, part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies. The competing teams produced a report on the financial performance of Seera Group Holding, and then presented their investment case to a panel of judges consisting of well-known investment professionals. The teams were judged according to the soundness of their analysis and investment rationale.

King Saud University will compete against other universities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regional final, which will take place in Jordan on April 1 and 2. The winning team of the regional competition will then compete globally on April 22 in New York against numerous top universities from Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Saudi universities that participated in this year’s challenge include: King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, and Dar Al-Hekma University. 

Ghanem Al-Ghanem, president of CFA Society Saudi Arabia, said: “We have been hosting the research challenge in Saudi Arabia for five years and every year we witness some great projects being developed by creative and motivated students from different universities in the country. We would like to extend our congratulations to King Saud University, as well as all other universities that participated in the challenge. CFA Society Saudi Arabia is proud to participate in grooming the next generation of investment professionals in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to strengthen its stature as the preeminent financial hub in the region and beyond.” 

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual, global competition in which students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company and then write a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. The experience involves hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. The competition showcases the students’ capacity to synthesize large quantities of data, conduct sharp analysis, and deliver persuasive and polished presentations through effective teamwork.

CFA Society Saudi Arabia represents the interests of 331 investment professionals in the Kingdom through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.

Lapita resort teams up with Motiongate Dubai

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Lapita resort teams up with Motiongate Dubai

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Lapita, the UAE’s only Pacific Island-themed family resort and the only hotel located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s leading theme park destination, has joined forces with Motiongate Dubai to create a team-building experience with a Polynesian twist.

“Forget boring brainstorms and boardroom meetings and experience something inspiring and engaging at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection where you will be transported into another dimension with fantasy-like adventures and exciting challenges for the ideal Polynesian-business escape,” a statement said. 

Daily team-building challenges include: Survivor Game with problem-solving puzzles, stimulating activities and survivor-style missions; the Amazing Race in Motiongate Dubai with Hunger Games-themed tasks; activities in Smurf Village; and DreamWorks Animation challenges.

Packages are inclusive of park access, coffee breaks, lunch and dinner options. 

“Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection provides the perfect tropical surroundings to motivate your team without the pressures of deadlines or daily tasks and will help to strengthen relationships and increase morale — let stress melt away with the ultimate Polynesian team retreat,” the statement said.

 

 

 

 

