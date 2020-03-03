King Saud University wins 2020 CFA Institute Challenge

King Saud University was declared the winner of the 2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge in Saudi Arabia, in a close competition hosted by CFA Society Saudi Arabia, part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies. The competing teams produced a report on the financial performance of Seera Group Holding, and then presented their investment case to a panel of judges consisting of well-known investment professionals. The teams were judged according to the soundness of their analysis and investment rationale.

King Saud University will compete against other universities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regional final, which will take place in Jordan on April 1 and 2. The winning team of the regional competition will then compete globally on April 22 in New York against numerous top universities from Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Saudi universities that participated in this year’s challenge include: King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, and Dar Al-Hekma University.

Ghanem Al-Ghanem, president of CFA Society Saudi Arabia, said: “We have been hosting the research challenge in Saudi Arabia for five years and every year we witness some great projects being developed by creative and motivated students from different universities in the country. We would like to extend our congratulations to King Saud University, as well as all other universities that participated in the challenge. CFA Society Saudi Arabia is proud to participate in grooming the next generation of investment professionals in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to strengthen its stature as the preeminent financial hub in the region and beyond.”

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual, global competition in which students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company and then write a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. The experience involves hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. The competition showcases the students’ capacity to synthesize large quantities of data, conduct sharp analysis, and deliver persuasive and polished presentations through effective teamwork.

CFA Society Saudi Arabia represents the interests of 331 investment professionals in the Kingdom through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.