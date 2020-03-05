You are here

Saudi British Bank reports profit of SR2.812 billion for 2019

Lubna Olayan, chair of SABB
Updated 05 March 2020
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) recorded a net profit of SR2.812 million ($749 million) after zakat and income tax for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

This is an increase of SR114 million or 4.2 percent compared to SR2.698 billion for the year 2018.

SABB recorded a net profit of SR899 million after zakat and income tax for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, compared to the net loss of SR168 million after zakat and income tax for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018.

The operating income for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, was recorded at SR9.398 billion, an increase of SR2.075 billion, or 28.3 percent, compared to SR7.323 billion for the year 2018.

The loans and advances for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 were estimated at SR154.7 billion, an increase of SR44.4 billion, or 40.3 percent, from SR110.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

The customers’ deposits for 2019 amounted to SR192.2 billion, an increase of SR61.7 billion, or 47.3 percent, compared with SR130.5 billion in 2018.

The investments for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, amounted to SR60.5 billion, an increase of SR25.9 billion, or 74.9 percent, from SR34.6 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

The SABB and Alawwal Bank legally merged on June 16, 2019. SABB’s financial results for 2019 include the financial results of Alawwal Bank from the merger date onwards. Reported periods prior to the merger do not include the financial results of Alawwal Bank.

Lubna Olayan, chair of SABB, said: “2019 witnessed the historic merger of SABB and Alawwal Bank, uniting the legacies and resources of two of the oldest banks in the Kingdom. The greater scale, enhanced market leadership and efficient operating platform will reinforce our unique positioning as a leading financial institution in the Kingdom, enabling us to support Vision 2030 and to benefit from the many opportunities arising from this ambitious national economic growth agenda. 

“The fourth quarter of 2019 represents the second full quarter of results since the legal merger and our financial performance was more reflective of the combined bank’s returns, albeit within the context of a challenging environment. Our net income before zakat and income tax of SR990 million was resilient, our balance sheet is robust and the bank is positioned to grow. We are pleased to announce a final dividend of SR0.60 per share demonstrating the strength of our position.”

Saudi Arabia's new policies can tackle drop in oil prices: study

A KAPSARC study has revealed that the drop in oil prices after 2012 did not create any structural break in either the long- or short-run relationship of the non-oil GDP with the government’s current and capital expenditure.

The KAPSARC paper found that the Saudi fiscal initiatives play a vital role in keeping the non-oil sector at the heart of the country’s economic development.

The study showed that a 1 percent increase in the current and capital expenditure can lead to 0.3 percent and 0.02 percent increases, respectively, in non-oil sector, which can also be added-value in the long term, while the rise of 1 percent in the contemporaneous growth rates of the current and capital expenditure is associated with 0.13 percent and 0.01 percent increases, respectively, in the non-oil GDP growth in the short run.

The study presented positive effects of labor and capital on the non-oil GDP, showing that a 1 percent rise in both labor and capital each increase the non-oil GDP by an average of 0.51 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively, in the long term.

According to “The Impact of Fiscal Policy on Non-Oil GDP in Saudi Arabia,” the Kingdom implemented a bunch of initiatives, and took adequate measures to raise its capability in reshaping its development plan outside the oil sector.  

These initiatives include energy allowances and other subsidies, private sector development plans, including soft loans to boost economic growth, the implementation of giga projects and the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Researchers from KAPSARC recommended five policies that would help to achieve Vision 2030 objectives. These are: Focusing on developing human capital by investing in education and vocational training; involving private sector in capital projects; applying more governance reforms to boost productivity; using the fiscal space to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy in the short and long run; and improving the Kingdom’s business environment for domestic and foreign investments.

KAPSARC is a non-profit global institution dedicated to independent research into energy economics, policy, technology, and the environment across all types of energy. The center is focused on finding solutions for the most effective and productive use of energy to enable economic and social progress nationally, regionally, and globally.

