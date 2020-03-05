You are here

King Abdullah Port sponsors Breakbulk Middle East

Updated 05 March 2020
King Abdullah Port has participated in Breakbulk Middle East as a platinum sponsor for the third consecutive year. The fifth edition of the annual event was held at Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority — Land and Maritime, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi. The event attracted several Arab ministers and senior government officials.

Khaled Shalha, marketing head at King Abdullah Port, delivered welcoming remarks at the event, and expressed his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Al-Nuaimi for extending his support to the event. “The continued association between King Abdullah Port and Breakbulk Middle East creates exciting opportunities to build connections, strengthen relationships and learn more about the latest developments in the breakbulk sector,” he said.

Shalha added: “The Kingdom has embarked on a remarkable transformation journey inspired by the goals of Vision 2030, the government’s ambitious roadmap to sustainable success, and we at King Abdullah Port are proud to support these efforts through our state-of-the-art maritime logistics capabilities. Since its official inauguration by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in February 2019, King Abdullah Port has established its position as a leading local/regional logistics hub. Perhaps the most prominent example of our complementary role for government agencies in the Kingdom is the MoU signed by Mawani and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority a few days ago, which confirmed that government agencies and the private sector in the Kingdom continue to work together to achieve strategic national objectives, including maintaining regional and global leadership for Saudi ports and promoting the Kingdom’s position as a key driver for global trade.”

Participants at the event included Onur Yigiter, CEO of AMSteel, the operator of the bulk and general cargo terminal at King Abdullah Port. Yigiter spoke during a panel session titled “Breakbulk Ports: Development, Demand and Competition,” where participants shared ideas and insights on the factors driving development in the region and where future opportunities lie. They also discussed strategies for remaining competitive in the current market and how they are prioritizing improvements.

Although bulk cargo operations only began at King Abdullah Port in 2017, the annual throughput for bulk and general cargo increased to 2.98 million t during 2019, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 333 percent.

Run by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the first port in the region to be fully owned, developed and operated by the private sector. It has been listed as the world’s fastest-growing container port and one of the 100 largest ports globally after less than four years of operation. Ten of the largest shipping lines work at the port to offer integrated services to importers and exporters.

Topics: King Abdullah Port Breakbulk Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s new policies can tackle drop in oil prices: study

A KAPSARC study has revealed that the drop in oil prices after 2012 did not create any structural break in either the long- or short-run relationship of the non-oil GDP with the government’s current and capital expenditure.

The KAPSARC paper found that the Saudi fiscal initiatives play a vital role in keeping the non-oil sector at the heart of the country’s economic development.

The study showed that a 1 percent increase in the current and capital expenditure can lead to 0.3 percent and 0.02 percent increases, respectively, in non-oil sector, which can also be added-value in the long term, while the rise of 1 percent in the contemporaneous growth rates of the current and capital expenditure is associated with 0.13 percent and 0.01 percent increases, respectively, in the non-oil GDP growth in the short run.

The study presented positive effects of labor and capital on the non-oil GDP, showing that a 1 percent rise in both labor and capital each increase the non-oil GDP by an average of 0.51 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively, in the long term.

According to “The Impact of Fiscal Policy on Non-Oil GDP in Saudi Arabia,” the Kingdom implemented a bunch of initiatives, and took adequate measures to raise its capability in reshaping its development plan outside the oil sector.  

These initiatives include energy allowances and other subsidies, private sector development plans, including soft loans to boost economic growth, the implementation of giga projects and the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.

Researchers from KAPSARC recommended five policies that would help to achieve Vision 2030 objectives. These are: Focusing on developing human capital by investing in education and vocational training; involving private sector in capital projects; applying more governance reforms to boost productivity; using the fiscal space to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy in the short and long run; and improving the Kingdom’s business environment for domestic and foreign investments.

KAPSARC is a non-profit global institution dedicated to independent research into energy economics, policy, technology, and the environment across all types of energy. The center is focused on finding solutions for the most effective and productive use of energy to enable economic and social progress nationally, regionally, and globally.

Topics: KAPSARC

