You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on February 28, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kjw2

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

  • Three of the four patients are citizens who were in contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country bringing the total number in the Kingdom to 11, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

Three of the four patients are citizens who were in contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran, the ministry added.

The fourth case is a citizen arriving from Iran via the United Arab Emirates. The man did not disclose his visit to Iran, the SPA report added.

 

 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Bahrain’s Formula One race ‘participants only’ due to coronavirus
World
US death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency

#WomenDay2020: Saudi women make strides in art

Updated 08 March 2020
Hala Tashkandi

#WomenDay2020: Saudi women make strides in art

  • With many of the restrictions once imposed upon them lifting, Saudi women are sharing their thoughts on how this new era has affected and inspired them
Updated 08 March 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As Saudi art moves into a new golden age, many artists, photographers and filmmakers are getting ready to show off their skills. With the Ministry of Culture working on several art-related initiatives and promising new artistic scholarships, museums and galleries, the future has never been brighter for local artists.

For Saudi female artists, however, the opportunities are even more astonishing. With many of the restrictions once imposed upon them lifting, Saudi women are sharing their thoughts on how this new era has affected and inspired them.

Danya Alhamrani is a managing partner in the Saudi company Eggdancer Productions, which focuses on producing documentaries. Along with partner Dania Nassief, the two were the first women in the Kingdom allowed to own and manage a company without a male business partner.

“For a very long time, we applied for grants and programs internationally because we didn’t have any here,” Alhamrani said. “We were ineligible for many of them because Saudi Arabia wasn’t on the DAC (Development Assistance Committee) list. But now with grants and competitions being made available by the government, we’ve been able to apply for those and have even received one.”

Alhamrani believes that the country’s new opportunities and burgeoning art scene are opening doors in an unprecedented way for filmmakers in Saudi Arabia.

“Hopefully, moving forward there are going to be more opportunities and more government support for filmmakers, especially when it comes to documentaries, which are all about preserving our heritage and culture and our stories. We hope that things continue to move forward,” she said.

Saudi photographer Jawahir Al-Sheikh recalls being told her whole life that her passion would never amount to a job. She told Arab News that, as this no longer seemed to be the case, she was finally able to convince her parents to give her a shot at becoming a professional photographer.

“I studied something I wasn’t passionate about at all in university because my family told me that photography wouldn't put food on the table. Now, the government itself is encouraging Saudis my age to come forward and apply for scholarships,” she said.

Al-Sheikh cited women such as Safeya bin Zagr and Tasneem Al-Sultan as inspirations and hopes that one day her name can be as well-known as theirs.

“These women paved the way for us and succeeded in an era when all the odds were against them. They walked so we could run. I am so grateful to them for inspiring me,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Women's Day

Related

Media
Social media unites Arab women for digital activism across region and beyond
Special
Saudi Arabia
Why Arab countries must give women a fair chance

Latest updates

India’s PM hands over social media accounts to mark Women’s Day
IranAir stops all flights to Europe
Saudi Arabia to increase oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
Czech Prime Minister says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe
Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.