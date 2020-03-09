You are here

Sri Lanka war widows yearn to return to ancestral homes

Women react on a road during curfew after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • War against Tamil Tigers displaced hundreds of thousands of people
COLOMBO: Bama Sivakumar was 34 when she lost her husband to Sri Lanka’s war against the Liberation Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) in April 2009. “I have not seen his dead body,” she told Arab News. “How can I say he is dead? I need a certificate for formalities.”
She has three children to care for and sells betel leaf to make a living, even as she anxiously waits for a government letter certifying her husband has been missing for more than a decade.
“With that letter, I’ll get an allowance of LKR150 ($0.82) a month from the government, but that alone is insufficient to maintain my family,” said Sivakumar, who lives in the northern town of Kilinochchi.
In the aftermath of the war — which liberated northern Sri Lanka from Tamil rebels — activists claim that 50,000 went missing and 89,000 women became widows in the northern and eastern provinces. Most of them were displaced from their ancestral homes because of the ethnic conflict, and their problems remain unresolved a decade on.
“There are 2,750 displaced Muslim families spread out in various parts of the island, our original lands have been either occupied by the security forces or occupied by squatters in Jaffna,” Abdul Sufiyan, coordinator of the re-settlement scheme, told Arab News.
He said it was the responsibility of the government to buy them land so they could settle down in their native place.
Shreen Abdul Saroor, a human rights activist who returned from Geneva following the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, said the demands needed to be heard in order to “dismantle the structures of oppression and violence” that had left people vulnerable.
“This means a commitment to disarmament, demilitarization, war crimes accountability, human rights and dignity, livelihood assistance, land rights, cultural rights, inheritance and divorce reforms, and lasting efforts to repair war-torn societies to a place perhaps better than before,” she told Arab News.
She said the women who had lost their husbands, fathers and brothers during the conflict, had become their families’ breadwinners.
“These women were comfortably working in traditional professions, but now the government has been pushing them to work in a new environment such as in factories built in their own native places.”
One expert said the government had turned a blind eye to their cause.
“It is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan government to create a mechanism to look after the welfare of war widows,” international lobbyist and human rights activist Muheed Jeeran told Arab News. “War widows are wives of the dead soldiers or the rebel fighters.”
Almost 100,000 Muslims from the north were chased out of Jaffna and Mannar by the LTTE in the northern province during the conflict. Most have settled in Puttalam, in the north-western part of the island, while half have returned to their own land in Jaffna.
The president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, N. M. Ameen, said more than 20,000 Muslims were chased out by the LTTE from a village called Chilawathurai in Mannar, which is still occupied by the navy.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out a path Tuesday to staying in power beyond 2024, as lawmakers approved sweeping reforms to the constitution.
In a surprise address to the lower house State Duma, Putin said there could be a presidential “reset” allowing him to run after his current term expires.
“This would be possible... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution),” he said.
Putin appeared before the Duma after lawmakers proposed a series of amendments to a package of constitutional reforms he announced in January.
Among them was an amendment put forward by Valentina Tereshkova, an MP and Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first woman in space, that would annul previous presidential terms.
This would allow 67-year-old Putin, who was first elected in 2000, to run again after his current six-year term expires, and potentially stay in power until 2036.
“These amendments are long overdue, they are needed, and I am sure they will be useful for society, for our citizens,” he told lawmakers.
He said Russia needed evolutionary change, “because we have had enough of revolutions” while suggesting that the country may not yet be ready for a new leader.
Shortly after his address, Moscow’s mayor banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people through to April 10, justifying the move with the need to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers also proposed holding early parliamentary elections but Putin said that was not necessary and the amendment was withdrawn. He also rejected a call for a lifting of the overall two-term presidential limit.
Deputies then voted to approve the reforms in the key second reading, with 382 in favor, 44 abstentions and none against.
Opposition came outside the chamber, however, in the form of a protest by some 100 people in central Moscow while opposition groups called for rallies on Friday.
A third and final reading is due in the Duma on Wednesday, followed by approval in the upper house Federation Council and a public vote on the reforms planned for April 22.
Putin shocked Russia’s political establishment by announcing the package of reforms in January, the first major changes to the country’s basic law since 1993.
The political changes will also give parliament the power to choose the government and increase the role of the State Council, an advisory body.
Other proposals aim at boosting living standards, including a guaranteed minimum wage and state pensions adjusted to inflation.
And — in line with Putin’s strongly conservative views — the reforms would enshrine a mention of Russians’ “faith in God” and spell out that marriage is a heterosexual union.
Russia’s opposition, including Putin’s most prominent critic Alexei Navalny, has denounced the proposals as an effort to make him “president for life.”
“Interesting how things turn out,” Navalny said in a tweet after Putin’s speech.
“Putin has been in power for 20 years but he’s going to run for the first time.”
More than 20,000 protesters took part in a rally on February 29 calling on Putin not to hold on to power and opposition groups on Tuesday quickly put in requests for permission for more demonstrations.
But so far there has not been an upswell of opposition to the reforms, with polls showing many Russian are confused about what the constitutional proposals entail.
Observers had previously suggested that Putin could be looking to stay on in a behind-the-scenes role after 2024 as head of another state body.
But Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Tuesday’s events made it clear Putin wanted to remain in charge.
“It looks that after playing with ideas of State Council and Security Council Putin has finally decided in favor of running again in 2024,” Trenin said on Twitter.
“Putin intends to to govern us for at least two (more) terms ... Putin until 2036, it’s unthinkable,” said Ilia Azar, an opposition journalist.
Putin was re-elected to a fifth term in 2018 but his approval ratings have been slipping as Russia’s economy struggles under the weight of Western sanctions and living standards fall.
The economy is set for more turbulence after oil prices crashed following the collapse of an output limits deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The value of the ruble and Russian stock exchanges have since tumbled.
But in presenting the amendment that would annul previous presidential terms, cosmonaut-turned-politician Tereshkova said the possibility of Putin staying on would be reassuring.
“The very existence of such an opportunity for the incumbent president — given his great authority — is a stabilising factor for our society,” she said.

