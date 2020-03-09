Tous’ new collection ‘Stay Lucky’ honors mothers

Spanish jewelry, accessories and fashion brand Tous has unveiled a new collection for Mother’s Day.
Featuring designs inspired by good luck, the “Stay Lucky” collection aims to remind everyone, including both sons and daughters, of their deep love for their mothers, who it believes are the primary source of good luck. All the pieces emphasize the importance of this occasion and invite everyone to cherish their relationships with their mothers.
“Tous has designed the pieces with passion, precision, delicacy similar to that of a mother’s kindness and tenderness,” the jeweler said. The collection is meant to add more joy to this special occasion.
Fashion influencer Nour Arida and her daughter Ella feature in a promotional campaign shot specifically for Saudi Arabia.
Tous had invited Arida and Ella to Barcelona, where priceless moments between the mother and daughter were captured on camera. It is the second collaboration between Tous and the Lebanese fashionista, after Arida featured in an advertising campaign for Tous’ Valentine’s Day collection launched last month.
The Mother’s Day collection includes a full range of chains, bracelets, necklaces and earrings creatively crafted using valuable metals such as 18-carat gold, rose gold vermeil and sterling silver, all adorned with colorful diamonds, emeralds, rubies and precious gemstones.
“The designs also emphasize the celebration of pure love feelings and family ties that are based on a mother’s love. The collection recognizes the role of mothers as an infinite source of tenderness, love and passion. Some of the designs reflect joy and fun and the true love for mothers,” Tous said.
“The ’Stay Lucky’ collection features myriad joyful designs with a personal touch that highlights the feelings of love one holds for a mother.”
They are like a souvenir that immortalizes the sweet moments of mothers and adds elegancy to their looks every day.”
The limited edition collection is available in Tous stores across Saudi Arabia.
