You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus outbreak hits Turkish business sectors hard

Coronavirus outbreak hits Turkish business sectors hard

Migrants run awy from water cannons used by Greek border police as they tried to break fences in the Turkey-Greece border province of Edirne on March 7, 2020 where makeshift camps have sprung up around the border as thousands of refugees have been encouraged by Turkey to leave for the European Union, in a bid to gain Western backing in Syria. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w45df

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Coronavirus outbreak hits Turkish business sectors hard

  • Turkey has had to close border crossings with its eastern neighbor Iran, which has been hit hard by the outbreak, a move that undermined not only the bilateral trade that represents only 1.6 percent of Turkey’s foreign trade volume
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: The global impact of the coronavirus outbreak has dealt a blow to the Turkish economy, especially in the tourism, trade and marble sectors, despite the deadly and fast-spreading virus not even officially being confirmed as having been detected in the country so far.
Turkey has a trade volume of $21 billion with China, while transportation costs have risen significantly because of logistics blockages and production delays after the coronavirus epidemic.
Turkey has had to close border crossings with its eastern neighbor Iran, which has been hit hard by the outbreak, a move that undermined not only the bilateral trade that represents only 1.6 percent of Turkey’s foreign trade volume, but also the tourism sector, with almost 2 million Iranian visitors to Turkey annually.
On March 2, Turkey’s health minister also warned there may be infected individuals in the country, although there has been no official confirmation of any cases up to now.
The World Health Organization recently canceled a high-level and multinational consultation conference in Istanbul between March 10-12 as a precaution.

HIGHLIGHT

Turkey has had to close border crossings with its eastern neighbor Iran, which has been hit hard by the outbreak.

In the meantime, various Turkish companies active in the marble sector are facing the threat of bankruptcy. Up until the virus outbreak, Turkish exporters were selling about 5 million tons of marble blocks to China, making it the top importer.
An annual natural stone fair in China, due for March 16-19, has bee canceled, setting orders back months.
The sectoral loss is expected to amount to around $450 million this year, because China and Italy — another coronavirus afflicted country — were the biggest buyers of Turkish marble.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia gets to grips with coronavirus
World
Philippines declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Ankara, Brussels open talks to find solution to escalating refugee crisis

Thousands of migrants have massed at Turkey’s land border with Greece after Erdogan’s government announced that Turkey would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into EU countries. (Reuters)
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara, Brussels open talks to find solution to escalating refugee crisis

  • Erdogan meets European Council, European Commission leaders amid standoff over Syrian refugees
Updated 16 min 18 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Crisis talks on the Syrian refugee emergency began on Monday in Brussels between senior officials from the EU and Turkey, including Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It followed Ankara’s announcement on Feb. 28 that it was opening its borders to allow refugees to cross into Europe.
Thousands of refugees gathered along Turkey’s border with Greece after Ankara’s announcement, and Greek police used tear gas and water cannon to control the crowds.
During the tense talks, Germany, which has criticized Turkey for “negotiating on the backs of the weakest,” said that a “coalition of the willing” among EU member states will take in 1,500 unaccompanied children from Greek refugee camps who are under the age of 14 or in need of urgent medical help.
Erdogan ordered the Turkish coast guard to prevent risky Aegean Sea crossings on Friday, but land crossings remain open.
As Syrians continue to flee rebel-held Idlib province amid assaults by Syrian regime forces, Ankara says it cannot take any more refugees as it already hosts four million. Emphasizing the need for burden-sharing, Turkey accuses the authorities in Brussels of falling short of their commitments on financial support to help care for refugees.
Following a meeting of European foreign ministers in Zagreb on Friday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said member states are willing to offer additional financial support to Turkey beyond the 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion) promised in 2016, but added that “they cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure.”
Kadri Tastan, a Brussels-based senior fellow of US public policy think tank the German Marshall Fund, said: “This latest crisis shows once again that the EU acts only in emergency situations and it has no long-term strategy for such types of crises.

BACKGROUND

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for them.

“Erdogan kept repeating that he was going to open the valve; Europeans thought it was just a blackmail. So the Europeans are reacting again in an emergency.”
Brussels expects Turkey to honor its side of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal by ensuring refugees remain within its borders rather than allowing them to freely cross into the EU.
Given the strength of feeling and the reaction in European nations to Ankara’s decision to open its border, Tastan said, the EU is obliged to cooperate with Ankara. This is surely not being done voluntarily, he added.
Erdogan met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. The meetings were purely consultative, designed to de-escalate the crisis and open a dialogue.
“The heads of European institutions have no power to decide anything on this very controversial subject,” said Tastan.
“Decisions will be taken at the European Council and by the governments of the member states.”
He added that Germany and the Netherlands are likely to spearhead attempts to reach a new consensus among the divergent views within the EU bloc.
“In any case, visa travel for Turkish citizens and the modernization of the Custom Union will not be linked to the question of migrants by Europeans this time,” he said.
The EU is not expected to extend any significant assistance to Turkey’s ongoing efforts to create a safe zone inside Syria. Borrell recently told reporters “we are not that powerful to create a safe zone.”
Brussels prefers instead to consult with and influence the UN and NATO, rather than assuming any burden in Syrian territory.

Topics: Ankara Brussels Arab migrants syrian migrants

Related

Special
Middle-East
Turkey’s former economy tsar challenges Erdogan with new party
Special
Middle-East
Battle for Syria's Idlib takes its toll on migrants, refugees and Turkey's ties with EU

Latest updates

Coronavirus outbreak hits Turkish business sectors hard
Energy markets headed into uncharted territory as crude prices slump
Black Monday: Oil price slump, virus spark market meltdown
Ankara, Brussels open talks to find solution to escalating refugee crisis
Turkey’s former economy tsar challenges Erdogan with new party

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.