Bubble-blowing Dunk a big hit in Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk, center, reacts after scoring winning run during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Karachi Kings, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP)
Updated 10 March 2020
AP

  • Dunk’s exploits with the bat have changed Lahore’s fortunes
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN: A bubble blowing, bald Australian batsman has become an instant hit in the Pakistan Super League Twenty20 tournament.
Ben Dunk broke his own record of most sixes in a PSL game within a week when he smashed 12 towering sixes against Karachi Kings in an unbeaten 99 off just 40 balls on Sunday night. The blistering knock earned Lahore a resounding eight-wicket win with five balls to spare as the home team raced to 190-2.
Dunk went agonizingly close to a century last Tuesday, too, when he smashed 10 sixes against defending champion Quetta Gladiators in a match-winning knock of 93 not out.
“I think no one realistically will remember whether it was 100 or 99 not outs,” Dunk, who will turn 33 on Wednesday, said. “Most people who came tonight remember that we won the game and I think that’s something that I’ve always prided myself on … and we’re right back in the tournament again.”
And every time Dunk has struck big, the powerful left-hander has celebrated it by blowing a bubble to the great delight of his franchise Lahore Qalandars fans at the Qaddafi Stadium.
“No special things in it, I’m just trying to stay calm in the middle, really,” Dunk said of his celebration. “It’s sort of a little idiosyncrasy, I guess, that I do and probably a bad habit that I should probably stop. But I just try and do it to keep me calm and keep my mind on the task at hand.”
Dunk’s exploits with the bat have changed Lahore’s fortunes. With three league games still in hand, Lahore could make it to the playoffs for the first time in five years after finishing at the bottom of the standings in the previous four editions of the tournament.
Dunk’s ferocious hitting had left bowlers clueless in the PSL. No matter at what length a spinner or a fast bowler has bowled, Dunk has dispatched it over the boundary with apparent ease on both sides of the wicket. Be it experienced left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir or Pakistan’s No. 1 choice Twenty20 left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, both got punished by Dunk on Sunday.
But Dunk, a journeyman who has played in T20 leagues in four countries, believes he’s one of the lucky players to be part of the PSL.

FASTFACT

“There’s so many cricketers who want to play in this tournament, both locally here and around the world,” Dunk said. “I’m certainly in no position to dictate where I bat … I’m happy to keep (wickets), happy to bat, happy to bat at 11 and happy to try and bowl if that’s what the team needs. I just want to try and do the best that I can for the team.” He bowls some right-arm offspin, bats left-handed and take the gloves behind the stumps.
Dunk, who hails from Australia’s northern Queensland state, has played five Twenty20 internationals for Australia, making his debut in 2014 against South Africa at Adelaide. Despite his recent form, he doesn’t see himself in the plans of coach Justin Langer for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.
“Fortunately enough, in Australia we’ve got quite a few good players. I would assume JL (Justin Langer) would certainly be following (the PSL), but I would say I am well off the radar.”
Dunk is also inspired by the big crowds in the PSL both at Lahore and Rawalpindi as the Twenty20 league is being played in its entirety for the first time in Pakistan since it was launched in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates.
“The crowds have been amazing, they’re almost like our 12th man,” he said. “As we sort of start to get momentum in the game, you could just feel the crowd getting louder and louder. I really feel quite blessed to have them cheering. I’d certainly rather be playing for Lahore in this stadium than against us, that’s for sure.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during an NBA game in Dallas. (AP)
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Dallas Mavericks leading scorer Luka Doncic, who has been the target of some over-the-top physical defense from opposing teams this season, says NBA officials are not calling the fouls.
Several times this season Slovenia’s Doncic has been left bloodied from stray limbs to the head and Sunday’s 112-109 loss to Indiana was another example.
“They hit me in the face, and that should be a foul,” the 21-year-old Doncic said after the loss to the Pacers. “They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they’ve got to look if it’s flagrant or no, right?
“Like I said, I was hit in the face three times.”
Doncic’s comments echo those of Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who spoke out about the physical abuse earlier this season in an attempt to get the officials to protect their franchise player.
“They are beating the shit out of him,” Carlisle complained.

They hit me in the face, and that should be a foul. They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they’ve got to look if it’s flagrant or no, right?

Luka Doncic

Doncic, the league’s sixth leading scorer, finished with 36 points on Sunday. In the fourth quarter he was bleeding the mouth from an elbow he took from Indiana’s Victor Oladipo. No foul was called on the Pacers.
“He can’t hit me in the mouth!” Doncic shouted at the official.
“They didn’t care,” Doncic said after the game. “It was clear. Everybody saw.”
Doncic had to have X-rays at halftime after being kneed in the jaw by Pacers guard Edmond Summer following a pump fake. Summer was given a foul on the play.
As Doncic walked through the tunnel towards the locker room after the game he was overhead saying the Mavs are “playing five against eight (adding the three refs) every game now.”
Doncic has also been on the losing end of several run-ins this season with Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard. In December, Doncic suffered a head injury after getting tangled up with Howard and hitting his head on the floor.
He left the game, but got a rude welcome upon his return in the second half as Lakers JaVale McGee appeared to poke him in the eye.

 

