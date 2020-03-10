You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon banks agree to ease some curbs on cash-starved depositors

Lebanon banks agree to ease some curbs on cash-starved depositors

Lebanese protesters gather in front of a bank in the southern city of Sidon (Saida) to protest against nationwide imposed restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad in an attempt to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7bas

Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

Lebanon banks agree to ease some curbs on cash-starved depositors

Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks Tuesday agreed to lift certain restrictions imposed last year to stem a crippling liquidity crisis, the National News Agency said.
Lebanon is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, as well as widespread public discontent with the political class since October.
Since September, banks have increasingly been imposing limits on withdrawals of both dollars and Lebanese pounds, as well as transfers abroad.
At a meeting between prosecutors and bank representatives Tuesday, both sides agreed to new rules, NNA said.
These include lenders allowing depositors to withdraw up to 25 million Lebanese pounds a month (around $16,500 under the official exchange rate).
Other measures include allowing transfers abroad in hard currency for education fees, medical bills, tax purposes, “and everything else necessary,” NNA said.
Banks would not be allowed to withhold any part of money freshly transferred into a Lebanese account.
There was, however, no mention of an easing of caps on withdrawals from dollar accounts, which have been squeezed down to just $100 a week at some banks.
A judicial source said discussions were ongoing with the central bank over relaxing those limits.
Last week, a prosecutor attempted to impose an asset freeze on lenders in an apparent bid to pressure them, but that order was suspended within hours.
Earlier in the week, the prosecutor separately called in 15 banks over an alleged more than 2 billion dollars in capital flight late last year.
Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The value of the Lebanese pound has plummeted by more than a third on the black market, prices have risen, and many businesses have been forced to close.
The Mediterranean country, one of the most indebted in the world, this weekend announced its first default on a $1.2 billion Eurobond that matured on March 9.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon’s private creditors face significant losses, Moody’s warns
Middle-East
Lebanon debt restructuring talks expected in about two weeks: source

Big oil faces ‘survival mode’ payout strategies as prices dive

An oil field north of Basra, Iraq. The coronavirus has weighed on the global economy and depressed fuel demand. (Reuters)
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

Big oil faces ‘survival mode’ payout strategies as prices dive

  • Slide is expected to force a rethink of spending plans by boards that had cut costs
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: An oil price plunge means the world’s top energy companies will have to review promises to return billions to investors, either by slowing down share buybacks or reintroducing non-cash dividends, analysts said on Monday.

Brent crude dropped 24 percent on Monday to $34.36 a barrel as analysts lowered share price forecasts for top oil and gas producers.
The Brent benchmark has fallen by as much as a third since Thursday, just before Russia walked away from an agreement by OPEC to cut output.
The slide is expected to force a rethink of spending plans by boards that had cut costs in response to a 2014 oil downturn when OPEC opened wide the oil taps to try to protect market share following the US shale oil revolution.
On that occasion, Eni reduced its dividend, while peers kept up payouts but introduced other austerity measures.
Now the sector is also struggling to retain investor appetite because of concerns about long-term sustainability as the world seeks to curb its use of climate-warming fossil fuel.
To try to keep investors on side, the boards of major oil companies boosted dividends and share buyback programs.
But even with an average Brent price of $64 a barrel last year, most companies were hardly able to balance their income with their spending.
The oil majors were entering “survival mode” in these market conditions and will have to assess where they can cut spending, Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said in a note.
“Buybacks and dividend growth are now almost certainly off the table, and questions on who will need to cut the dividend first will be topical,” he said.
Last week, Chevron pledged to return up to $80 billion to shareholders over the next five years.
Goldman Sachs said that “depending on the duration of the crude downcycle,” Chevron could taper its buyback program while Exxon Mobil could slow down its $33 billion spending plans in 2020 and dividend growth.
That followed earlier warnings, including from Shell, that it would slow its $25 billion share buyback program as the coronavirus weighs on the global economy and depresses fuel demand.
BP last month said it would raise its dividend, even though its profits last year fell by about a quarter.
“We are in unchartered waters at least for the short term,” analysts at Bernstein said after downgrading their recommendations for Shell, Eni, Repsol, Total and Equinor.
Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said that breakevens among European majors had improved since the last downturn.
Since the 2014 crash, companies have cut costs by billions of dollars, with many configuring their business to withstand oil prices of about $50 a barrel.
Majors including Total and Shell introduced scrip dividends after the last slump, which allowed them to issue dividends in the form of shares, rather than cash.
“A return to scrip dividends is not unlikely if this develops into a six- month ‘price war’,” Stuart Joyner, an analyst at Redburn, said.

Topics: oil and gas

Related

Business & Economy
A quarter of Iranian oil rigs idle as US sanctions bite into production
Business & Economy
Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

Latest updates

NEOM partners with Mercedes EQ Formula E team
Atletico aim to finish job against Liverpool and spark season to life
Cisco renews commitment to digitization in KSA
Al-Mowallad prepares for the pitch after doping ban
Mobily makes first 5G voice call in Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.