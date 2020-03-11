You are here

EU 'must stop stringing Turkey along on migrant agreement'

A Turkish convoy drives near the Syrian town of Kefraya. The situation in Syria’s war-ravaged northwest has been relatively calm following a Russian-Turkish cease-fire deal reached on March 5. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2020
AP
AFP

  • Ankara hopes for new deal with Europe by March 26
  • Erdogan to meet Macron and Merkel in Istanbul
ANKARA: The EU should stop “stringing Turkey along” over helping out with the millions of migrants on its territory, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, a day after the two sides agreed to review a four-year-old deal aimed at stemming refugee flows to Europe.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the EU must take “sincere” steps to help Turkey manage the flow of migrants, including finding ways to ensure Syrian refugees can return home.
The minister spoke a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with top EU officials in Brussels. The two sides agreed to review their 2016 deal on migrants.
The meeting was called after thousands of migrants massed on Turkey’s border with Greece, following the Turkish government’s decision to open its borders to migrants wanting to cross into Europe. Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to prevent the crossings, sparking clashes between migrants and Greek security forces.
Erdogan has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for Syrian refugees on Turkish territory — thought to number more than 3.5 million. Turkey is accusing the EU of not meeting its obligations under the 2016 agreement, including failing to pay money promised to Turkey to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.
Following the talks in Brussels late on Monday, European Council President Charles Michel said teams headed by Cavusoglu and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, would work “in the next days to clarify the implementation of the deal between Turkey and the EU to be certain that we are on the same page.”
“We are ready for a constructive study ... We expect sincerity from the EU. The era of stringing Turkey along is over,” Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu said the sides would work toward “updating” the Turkey-EU deal in line with recent developments, including the situation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where a Syrian regime offensive has driven thousands of Syrians toward the border with Turkey.
The 2016 agreement is not “about the EU giving money to Turkey to keep the refugees,” Cavusoglu said. “It comprises several issues from visa-free travel to ensuring the voluntary return of refugees.”
The minister said the sides would try to draft a “road map” in time for a EU summit on March 26.
“If we reach an agreement by March 26 when there will be an EU leaders’ summit, this issue will come on to the agenda of this meeting,” Cavusoglu said. “We are ready for constructive work,” he added.
“If we are to come up with a roadmap with the EU, we expect them to be sincere,” Cavusoglu said. “It is not only about keeping migrants in return for more money,” he added.
Cavusoglu confirmed that Turkey had requested Patriot missile defenses from NATO. The issue has been complicated by Turkey’s controversial decision to buy Russian S-400 missile defences.
Erdogan, meanwhile, told a group of journalists on his return to Turkey that he is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul on March 17, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may also attend.

Erdogan also said that during his talks in Brussels, EU leaders acknowledged that Turkey had fulfilled its obligations under the 2016 agreement and the EU had “moved slowly” to meet its responsibilities.
“We could begin a new process with the EU,” Anadolu quoted Erdogan as saying.
Under the 2016 agreement, the EU offered Turkey up to 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in aid for the Syrian refugees it hosts, fast-tracked EU membership and other incentives to stop Europe-bound migrants. The number arriving in Greece from Turkey dropped dramatically after the deal took effect.
The EU insists it is disbursing the funds. It has also accusing Erdogan of “blackmail” for waving migrants through to Europe late last month after dozens of Turkish soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Syria.
Private Turkish broadcaster NTV aired footage on Tuesday of Greek soldiers reinforcing a barbed wire fence along a stretch of a river that marks the land border between Turkey and Greece.
Many migrants who attempted to cross the border have reported mistreatment by Greek authorities. Greece has denied the accusations.
Erdogan alleged that several migrants have died and vowed to make Greece account for actions he said amount to “murder.”

Updated 11 March 2020
AFP

US urges Tehran to release American prisoners amid virus crisis

Updated 11 March 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday called for Iran to release all American prisoners held in the country as the coronavirus outbreak reportedly spreads through its prisons.
“The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths. Our response will be decisive,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
“Reports that COVID-19 has spread to Iranian prisons are deeply troubling and demand nothing less than the full and immediate release of all American citizens.
“Their detention amid increasingly deteriorating conditions defies basic human decency.”
Iran’s response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, including temporarily releasing 70,000 prisoners, was “too little, too late,” a UN rights expert said Tuesday.
Javaid Rehman, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, said Tehran was trying to “fudge” its handling of the outbreak, one of the deadliest outside China, where the disease originated.
“The situation on coronavirus is highly disturbing within Iran,” Rehman told reporters at the UN in Geneva.
Iran on Tuesday reported 54 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak there. That brought the numbers killed in the country to 291 out of 8,042 infected.
The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online official news agency cited Asghar Jahangir, the head of Iran’s prisons organization, as saying that “about 70,000 prisoners” had been released in a bid to combat the outbreak.
Iran said in December it was ready for more prisoner swaps with the United States after it secured the return of scientist Massoud Soleimani in exchange for Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born American held in the Islamic republic.
Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated steeply since 2018, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

