You are here

  • Home
  • GFH to bring top retail brands to Harbour Row

GFH to bring top retail brands to Harbour Row

Sheikh Hamed Al-Khalifa, CEO of GFH Properties.
Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

GFH to bring top retail brands to Harbour Row

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

GFH Properties, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, has announced signing top-tier international brands for the establishment of their franchises as part of the retail offering under development at the landmark Harbour Row waterfront project located in the heart of Manama, Bahrain.
The move will see international restaurants serve customers in the 14,000-square-meter retail space, which is expected to open to visitors in the third quarter of 2020.
Sheikh Hamed Al-Khalifa, CEO of GFH Properties, said: “This is another exciting milestone for Harbour Row and the development of another exciting and vibrant retail and commercial center in the heart of Manama and the Bahrain Financial Harbour.”
Ahmed Khalfan, director of business development, added: “We’ve created a world-class concept and value proposition for retailers and we’re delighted to see such strong and positive response from top international brands looking to establish their presence in Harbour Row. As we move toward the opening, we look forward to unveiling a stellar mix of well-known and sought-after retail brands and outlets.”








About GFH Properties
GFH Properties, a subsidiary of the GFH Financial Group, a market leader in the real estate sector, and a specialist real estate developer managing up to one billion US dollar worth of end project value currently. GFH Properties has a rich portfolio of multiple landmark projects known for excellence and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.gfhproperties.com

For further information please contact:
GFH Properties
Ahmed Khalfan
Tel: +973 17538538
Email: [email protected]

FinMark Communications
Zahraa Taher
Tel: +973 39630997
Email: [email protected]

GE powers the ‘age of gas’ in Middle East

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

GE powers the ‘age of gas’ in Middle East

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

As we look at the decade ahead and beyond, there can be no doubt that gas will continue to play a critical role in the Middle East’s energy mix. 

The underlying factors behind this projection and next-gen solutions that will continue to drive the power sector forward were highlighted at a GE Gas Power media roundtable held recently under the theme “The Evolving Energy Landscape and the Role of Gas in Securing the Middle East’s Energy Future.” The roundtable was addressed by Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Gas Power MENA and South Asia (MENASA); Salim Mousallam, executive sales leader for GE Gas Power Gulf and Pakistan; and Mohamed Serag, regional engineering manager, GE Gas Power MENASA. 

On the supply side, the discovery and development of new gas reservoirs in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries across the Middle East will help drive fuel self-sufficiency and energy independence. Advancements made in liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also expected to ease access to gas. 

At the demand end, power consumption in the region is also likely to continue to grow. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects demand for power in the Middle East to reach 2,419 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2040, almost double the 2016 levels. “Several factors contribute to this trend. The region is a hub for industries such as smelters and cement, which depend on large, uninterrupted supplies of power as an essential input. Many countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and others continue to experience frequent energy shortages and need to add significant new capacity to their grids to meet the needs of present and future generations,” said Anis. “Additionally, MENA’s population is projected to continue to grow faster than the global average for the foreseeable future, from over 448 million in 2018 to more than 719 million in 2050. This growth will drive further demand for efficient, affordable and reliable power.” 

Gas power is an excellent complement to renewable energy as the world, MENA included, transitions to cleaner sources of power generation. 

A key driver in leveraging the “age of gas” is the development of advanced technologies. Today, GE has the world’s largest installed base of over 7,500 gas turbines with more than 200 million operating hours and is helping customers around the world to unlock the potential of gas. GE’s HA gas turbine technology, for example, has already set two world records for efficiency, one each in the 60 hertz and 50 hertz segments of the global power market.

“Gas will be at the heart of the energy sector of the future and GE Gas Power will continue to be a partner of growth for countries across the Middle East as they strengthen national power infrastructure further,” added Anis.

Topics: gas MENASA

Latest updates

Russia supplies ex-USSR, Iran, North Korea with virus test kits
Iran asks IMF for $5bn emergency funding to fight coronavirus
The best videogames coming your way this year
THE ROUNDUP – Regional pop-culture highlights
Russia says OPEC+ technical panel may meet via video conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.