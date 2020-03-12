GFH to bring top retail brands to Harbour Row

GFH Properties, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, has announced signing top-tier international brands for the establishment of their franchises as part of the retail offering under development at the landmark Harbour Row waterfront project located in the heart of Manama, Bahrain.
The move will see international restaurants serve customers in the 14,000-square-meter retail space, which is expected to open to visitors in the third quarter of 2020.
Sheikh Hamed Al-Khalifa, CEO of GFH Properties, said: “This is another exciting milestone for Harbour Row and the development of another exciting and vibrant retail and commercial center in the heart of Manama and the Bahrain Financial Harbour.”
Ahmed Khalfan, director of business development, added: “We’ve created a world-class concept and value proposition for retailers and we’re delighted to see such strong and positive response from top international brands looking to establish their presence in Harbour Row. As we move toward the opening, we look forward to unveiling a stellar mix of well-known and sought-after retail brands and outlets.”
