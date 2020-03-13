You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico to invite oil and gas investment

Mexico to invite oil and gas investment

Troubled waters: An oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywh3p

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Mexico to invite oil and gas investment

  • Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has pursued a more statist approach to the energy sector and suspended auctions of oil fields
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

ACAPULCO: Mexico will soon invite private firms to invest in oil and gas projects to help a flagging economy hit by the fallout of coronavirus, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday, but cautioned energy auctions were not on the cards for now.

Herrera said a long-awaited energy plan will be unveiled soon that will detail where and how much private firms can invest.

“It’s not just a general outline, we’re going to tell them this project here, here and here, this amount and size is open to investment,” Herrera said in an interview on the sidelines of a banking conference in Acapulco.

Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has pursued a more statist approach to the energy sector and suspended auctions of oil fields.

Lopez Obrador said last week that the energy plan could be unveiled in March, after weeks of delays. The balance of public and private investment the plan will aim for has not been clear because of differences of opinion in the cabinet over energy policy.

Also last week, Mexico’s private sector presented the government with a broad package of proposed energy investments worth almost $92 billion. Herrera’s comments suggest at least some of those proposals could be adopted.

Some members of the government believe attracting more private capital is vital for lifting growth and that restarting auctions would send a strong message to investors that Mexico is open for business.

But Herrera said that even auctions for joint venture projects with state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) were not viable, after a rout in oil markets this week caused by a drop in fuel demand from the coronavirus outbreak and the collapse of a production cutting deal between major producers.

He said that he did not “think it makes sense considering where oil prices are.”

Prices fell again on Thursday amid a broader market drop after the US restricted travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

Layla Vargas, director of energy consultancy Muvoil Consulting, said that while some oil companies may view Herrera’s invitation with skepticism in the current economic climate, the right terms could attract them.

“What the country needs right now is investment,” Vargas said.

Topics: Mexico coronavirus

Related

World
Mexico confirms first three cases of coronavirus, linked to Italy
World
Vatican sends top 2 sex crimes investigators to Mexico

Global scramble for Saudi crude as energy prices fall

Updated 13 March 2020
Frank Kane

Global scramble for Saudi crude as energy prices fall

  • Global crude prices are at a 30-year low after Russia declined to extend the cuts in output that have kept oil at a relatively high level for the past three years
Updated 13 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented demand for its crude oil, especially in Asia, as global energy prices fall and supplies are ramped up.

A source at Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, told Arab News that the new pricing and supply arrangements — unveiled in the wake of the end of the OPEC+ agreement in Vienna last week — had been a big success with customers, especially in China and India.

Some customers missed out on bargains in the crude trade simply because of the high levels of demand. 

Some European and Asian customers were waiting to hear whether Aramco could meet their orders.

“Basically the demand has been huge and we’re unable to meet it all. It was well over 13 million barrels per day for April supply,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

This week, Aramco announced plans to increase its maximum supply capacity to 13 million barrels per day by expanding and enhancing existing reserves, but currently the limit is 12.3 million, making the Kingdom the biggest producer in the world.

Global crude prices are at a 30-year low after Russia declined to extend the cuts in output that have kept oil at a relatively high level for the past three years. 

Brent crude — the Middle East benchmark — was trading at $33.71 in New York, down nearly 6 percent, after big falls for most of last week.

Financial markets continued to suffer on fears of the economic repercussions from the coronavirus outbreak, categorized as a “pandemic” by the World Health Organization. 

The S&P 500 Index was suspended on opening on Wall Street because of volatility. By mid-morning, it was down more than 3 percent.

 

Topics: oil price OPEC+ Saudi Aramco

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+
Business & Economy
Oil price crash: Will it affect the move to green energy?

Latest updates

Mexico to invite oil and gas investment
13 Injured in Egypt train accident amid heavy rain
What We Are Reading Today: On Gravity by A. Zee
Fighting for identity papers, Lankan nuns pursue gender equality
TheFace: Ghada Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, Saudi businesswoman

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.