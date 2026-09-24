RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, or RIPC, has issued more than 141,000 permits since the beginning of 2026 as part of efforts to regulate project works and improve compliance with approved requirements and standards.

According to the center’s periodic report on the performance of service entities in August, it issued more than 19,000 infrastructure work permits during the month, including 10,100 active permits for projects under execution.

Infrastructure projects affected 1,133 kilometres of roads, underscoring the scale of ongoing development and improvements to the region’s road network and services.

Over 190,000 reports since the start of the year

The center received more than 8,000 reports in August, with road subsidence accounting for the largest share at 29 percent, followed by water accumulation at 26 percent and uncovered manholes at 11 percent. The remaining 34 percent covered other types of reports.

The total number of reports received by the center since the beginning of the year has consequently exceeded 190,000.

Project site compliance issues

Field teams identified several issues at project sites, most notably inadequate site cleanliness, a lack of warning lights and temporary barriers, and the storage of materials outside designated work areas.

RIPC stressed the importance of strengthening compliance with requirements to improve execution quality and maintain safety at project sites.

It said its periodic studies aim to enhance transparency and monitoring efficiency and provide operational indicators to support decision-making, contributing to improved infrastructure projects and quality of life in the Riyadh region.