UK to move to ban mass gatherings next week to curb COVID-19

The Glastonbury Festival is due to be held in June, but could still be called off or postponed because of the coronavirus concerns. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

  • England’s soccer Premier League suspended all matches until April 4
  • Other events such as Wimbledon tennis tournament and the Glastonbury music festival could also be affected
LONDON: Britain’s government will introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus.
But on Friday, England’s soccer Premier League suspended all matches until April 4 and other events such as the London Marathon were postponed by their organizers.
“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organizations,” a government source said.
“We will publish this legislation next week.”
British media said the ban on mass gatherings could come into force from next weekend and could affect events such as the Glastonbury music festival, the Wimbledon tennis championships and the Grand National horse race.

Chrischurch attack survivor says shooting 'damaged him for life'

Chrischurch attack survivor says shooting 'damaged him for life'

CHRISTCHURCH: A man shot three times in the terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand last year says the incident has left him physically and mentally damaged for life.
Sheikh Hasan Rubel, 35, was offering prayers at Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15 last year when the gunman burst in and started shooting.
Two bullets ripped through Rubel’s pelvis while another one went through his leg.
As New Zealand marks the one-year anniversary of the attack, Rubel said he is getting really anxious as the memories flood back.
“With March 15 approaching, it’s a really shaky feeling for me,” he told Reuters news agency.
“That (attack) has damaged me physically a little bit, but mostly it damaged my inside. Even now when I remember that moment, how scared I was, how helpless I was,” he said.
Rubel, an accountant, now uses a walking stick and needs additional surgery to repair his pelvis. He is undergoing counselling for mental trauma and also physiotherapy treatment.
“I still remember the feeling when I was getting shot by one after one bullet. At one point I was thinking that at any time I can get shot anywhere and I’ll be dead,” he said.
Rubel said that during the attack he was thinking of his wife and young daughters.
Now he lives in fear. “I get really afraid over small things. I think any incident can happen anytime.”
Rubel, who moved to New Zealand from Bangladesh in 2015, said he has faith in New Zealand’s justice systems and hopes the culprit is punished. It will be hard, however, to ever forgive his attacker, he said.
“I’m not going to say that I forgive ... it’s a big word to say,” he said.

