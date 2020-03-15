You are here

Philippines ‘not under martial law’ as troops guard Manila lockdown

Curfews are in place in Manila’s metropolitan region and public health measures have been increased ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)
  • Coronavirus lockdown will be in place from Sunday to April 14
  • 11 COVID-19 infections reported in the Philippines, 8 fatalities
MANILA: Curfews are in place in Manila’s metropolitan region and public health measures have been increased ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, starting Sunday, amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
The Department of Health reported 111 coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the tally doubling overnight. Three more persons have succumbed to the disease, increasing the number of fatalities to eight.
“Our frontline health workers and medical personnel are risking their safety to respond to the needs of the public, all we ask is for you to do your part,” Health Secretary Duque III said as he requested cooperation from members of the public.
He added: “The success of our measures to contain Covid-19 is hinged on your participation. We will get through this together.”
A curfew is already in place in Metro Manila between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Metro Manila comprises 16 cities — the capital, Quezon City, Makati, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Taguig, Pasay, Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, Caloocan, Navotas, Malabon, Valenzuela — and the municipality of Pateros. The region’s population is over 12.8 million.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening announced a “community quarantine” of the region, with land, domestic air and sea travel to be suspended from Sunday until April 14.
A task force composed of police, military and coast guard personnel and firefighters has been formed to ensure the orderly implementation of the Metro Manila lockdown.
“We are fighting a common but relatively unknown enemy, a dangerous and lethal virus known as Covid-19,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Saturday, adding that the military will be on the streets “not to sow fear but to protect” residents.
“We are not in a state of martial law,” he stressed, adding: “So let us please cooperate and help each other until this public health emergency is over.”
The lockdown includes bans on mass gatherings such as screenings, concerts, sporting events, community assemblies and non-essential work-related gatherings.
Schools have been suspended until April 14.
Further movement restrictions, especially to members of risk groups, may be imposed by municipalities.

Abe vows ‘unprecedented steps’ to protect economy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wipes his face as he answers a question during his press conference in Tokyo on Saturday. (AP)
Abe vows ‘unprecedented steps’ to protect economy

  • Japan to act if needed in line with G7 and G20, says prime minister
TOKYO: Japan will aim to spearhead cooperation among major nations around the world to support a weakening global economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, warning that policy coordination was critical to fight “disruptions” in world financial markets.
The remarks on Saturday came after the White House said President Donald Trump will hold a videoconference on the coronavirus with G7 leaders early
next week.
Abe also said Japan will consider various options, including a proposal by ruling party lawmakers to temporarily cut the country’s sales tax rate, to support an economy suffering “quite a big blow” from the coronavirus outbreak.
“The near-term focus is on containing the virus. After that, we need to put Japan’s economy back on a solid footing. We will take bold, unprecedented steps to achieve this,” he told a news conference.
As fears of the epidemic jolts markets, Japan will aim to lead the debate on global coordination, including on economic policy, using frameworks such as the Group of Seven and Group of 20, Abe said.
“The impact of the coronavirus (on the global economy) has been enormous and markets are suffering disruptions,” he said.
“The government will closely coordinate with other countries as well as with the Bank of Japan. If necessary, we’ll respond appropriately in line with agreements made by the G7 and G20.”
While the G7 and G20 nations have pledged to take all necessary steps to fend off the shock to their economies from the virus, that has done little to prevent asset prices from crumbling last week on fears the epidemic could trigger a global recession.

The impact of the coronavirus (on the global economy) has been enormous and markets are suffering disruptions.

Shinzo Abe, Prime minister of Japan

Abe also said Japan is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

Tax cuts eyes
Abe’s remarks underscore the concern among policymakers over the growing risk of recession in Japan, as travel bans and event cancelations cool consumption.
The government is already working on a huge-scale fiscal spending package, while the Bank of Japan is expected to take additional monetary easing steps to ease the economic strain from the virus.
Abe has instructed his close aide and ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari to consider tax cuts to help the economy, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.
Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel, said he discussed with Abe “various options on budget and tax measures” to underpin growth, the newspaper said.
Tax cuts have long been ruled out as among measures to prop up economic growth due to the need for Japan to rein in its public debt which, at twice the size of its economy, is the largest among major economies.
The government so far has brushed aside calls from some lawmakers to cut Japan’s sales tax, which was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent last October.
Finance Minister Taro Aso last week said his ministry will not oppose tax cuts as part of measures to support the economy, but did not elaborate on what kind of levy could be reduced.

