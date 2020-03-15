You are here

  • Home
  • Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

The two people had returned from Italy. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrpva

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

  • Two people tested positive after returning from Italy
  • The patients were tested on March 11
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

VICTORIA, Seychelles: The Seychelles has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, which has now hit 25 countries in Africa, largely spared by the pandemic until recently.
Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon announced late on Saturday that two citizens returning from Italy on March 11 had tested positive for the virus.
“As we learnt these two people had been in contact with a sick person, we decided to do the tests this morning and the results were positive,” he said.
“We have now put in place the process to trace all people who were in contact with the patients, but as they are in an early stage the risk of spreading is weak.”
The virus has rapidly spread across African countries in recent days with Rwanda, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania all announcing their first cases on Saturday.
East African hubs Ethiopia and Kenya have also recorded infections.
In the island nation of the Seychelles, normally empty supermarkets were besieged with panicked shoppers on Sunday. Nairobi has also seen panic-buying.
The Seychelles — a popular tourist destination — has blocked cruise ships and travelers coming from South Korea, Iran, China and Italy.
Rwanda has shut schools and churches for two weeks and banned concerts and large gatherings. Kenya has suspended international conferences and banned major public gatherings.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus Seychelles

Related

Lifestyle
Naomi Campbell posts video on coronavirus safety measures
Middle-East
UAE pledges $27b in stimulus as Middle East works to slow coronavirus

Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case

Updated 15 March 2020
Reuters

Uzbekistan confirms first coronavirus case

Updated 15 March 2020
Reuters

TASHKENT: An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry said on Sunday, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million.
It said it was taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Uzbekistan's state airline said on Sunday it was suspending or curbing flights to a number of cities in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East until the end of April.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus

Latest updates

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus
Naomi Campbell posts video on coronavirus safety measures
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in ‘global’ magazine campaign
Karen Wazen shares daily vlogs during self-isolation
Israel postpones Netanyahu graft trial by 2 months over virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.