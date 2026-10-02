ZOUK MIKAEL: AlUla Club made Saudi basketball history after beating Iran’s Shahrdari Gorgan 99-84 at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex to reach the FIBA WASL Final 8 2026 semifinals.



Elijah Stewart gave a dominant display with 44 points and 5, building momentum for the Saudi team late in the first quarter. The win makes the Arabian Leopards the first Saudi team to reach the final four of the pan-regional competition, as they secured a top two finish in Group B with a 2-1 record.



“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved since last season. Being the first Saudi team to appear in the (semifinals of) WASL, this is something,” head coach Izzat Ismail said, according to the official International Basketball Federation website.



Mitch Creek posted 17 points and 7 rebounds, while David Michineau notched a rare triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Ahmed Al-Mukhtar added 12 as well behind a 4-of-6 clip from deep.