Manuel Market opens first branch in Riyadh

Manuel Market, a Jeddah-based supermarket retailer, opened its first branch in Riyadh on Feb. 26. The ninth and newest Manuel Market, located in Riyadh-Mercato, Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz Street, An-Nuzhah district, aims to provide customers a luxurious shopping experience, the best service, and the finest healthy, natural and organic products at reasonable prices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khaled Al-Darwish, CEO of Manuel Market; Abdulelah Al-Darwish, chairman; Abdullah Al-Darwish; Abdulrazzaq Al-Darwish, general manager; Faisal Al-Darwish, deputy general manager; a group of businessmen and media representatives; and a gathering of Manuel’s customers.

The supermarket chain, which opened its first branch in Jeddah in 2010, currently has seven branches in Jeddah, one in Jubail and one in the Saudi capital.

CEO Al-Darwish said: “The Manuel Market chain offers the best and widest selection of consumer goods and food products of the most famous global brands. In addition to being a leader in the field of organic and healthy natural foods, Manuel provides its customers with outstanding national and international product options under one roof.”

One of the most important goals of Manuel, Al-Darwish said, is to “make a positive difference in people’s lives by paying attention to their passion, understanding their needs, and meeting their aspirations.” He also reiterated Manuel’s commitment to developing and improving service levels to meet the demands of its customers.