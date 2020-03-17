Manuel Market opens first branch in Riyadh

You are here

Khaled Al-Darwish CEO of Manuel Market
Manuel Market, a Jeddah-based supermarket retailer, opened its first branch in Riyadh on Feb. 26. The ninth and newest Manuel Market, located in Riyadh-Mercato, Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz Street, An-Nuzhah district, aims to provide customers a luxurious shopping experience, the best service, and the finest healthy, natural and organic products at reasonable prices.
The opening ceremony was attended by Khaled Al-Darwish, CEO of Manuel Market; Abdulelah Al-Darwish, chairman; Abdullah Al-Darwish; Abdulrazzaq Al-Darwish, general manager; Faisal Al-Darwish, deputy general manager; a group of businessmen and media representatives; and a gathering of Manuel’s customers.
The supermarket chain, which opened its first branch in Jeddah in 2010, currently has seven branches in Jeddah, one in Jubail and one in the Saudi capital.
CEO Al-Darwish said: “The Manuel Market chain offers the best and widest selection of consumer goods and food products of the most famous global brands. In addition to being a leader in the field of organic and healthy natural foods, Manuel provides its customers with outstanding national and international product options under one roof.”
One of the most important goals of Manuel, Al-Darwish said, is to “make a positive difference in people’s lives by paying attention to their passion, understanding their needs, and meeting their aspirations.” He also reiterated Manuel’s commitment to developing and improving service levels to meet the demands of its customers.

The WEPs document was submitted in the presence of Maha Al-Nuhait, general manager of sustainability program at STC, and Janneke van der Graaff-Kukler, deputy regional director at UN Women.
As part of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality,” STC has signed the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). The event was organized by Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The WEPs document was submitted in the presence of Maha Al-Nuhait, general manager of sustainability program at STC, and Janneke van der Graaff-Kukler, deputy regional director at UN Women.
The SSE initiative has five pillars of activity: Partnerships to achieve goals, climate action, responsible consumption and production, decent work and economic growth, and gender equality.
“STC’s interaction with International Women’s Day confirms the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and implementing best sustainability practices in the company by supporting Saudi women and allowing them to hold executive positions,” a statement said.
The telecom operator previously launched the first board to empower women and enhance their participation in the market. This stems from the company’s belief in the importance of investing in its employees and providing them with the best opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge. The move is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and STC’s commitment to the National Transformation Program, which aims to increase Saudi women’s contribution to economic growth.

