Kaspersky partners with SAFCSP to train youth

Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has updated their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). Both entities have once again joined forces to achieve their mutual goal of preparing and enhancing the skills of the youth of Saudi Arabia to prepare for careers in cybersecurity.

Kaspersky will pave the way toward accomplishing this goal by supporting the SAFCSP in its CyberHub initiative. The CyberHub will reach out to students from 28 different universities from across the Kingdom and establish specialized cybersecurity clubs. Kaspersky will provide SAFCSP with training materials and a comprehensive curriculum on cybersecurity and programming.

Amir Kanaan, managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at Kaspersky, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the SAFCSP. By joining forces with Saudi Arabia’s government, Kaspersky is helping to build the next-generation of well-equipped cybersecurity leaders. This partnership also highlights the importance of private and government entities coming together to equip the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the means to enhance their technological advancements.”

Mohammed Alghamdi, cybersecurity track manager at the SAFCSP, said: “As we work toward increasing the Kingdom’s cyber readiness we see that there is a greater need for cybersecurity experts. The best way to address this gap in cybersecurity is to empower the youth with the skills needed to enter this field. It is through partnerships like this one that we are able to address this gap. It is only when governments and companies band together in order to share and exchange knowledge that we are able to create an initiative like the CyberHub.”

In addition to providing a curriculum to follow, Kaspersky will contribute to CyberHub by conducting various conferences, workshops and competitions to make learning more interesting. The company will also invite speakers and guests to provide students with a first-hand overview of the requirements, opportunities, and challenges in the cybersecurity space.