Danube building $108.9m ‘Olivz’ in Dubai

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, and Atif Rahman, director and partner of Danube Properties, with other officials at a press conference.
Danube Properties, the UAE-based real estate developer, has announced the launch of Olivz, a master-planned cluster of buildings offering 741 residential units and a number of retail and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding 400 million dirhams ($108.9 million).
The project will be developed in Al-Warsan First area close to the International City and Dragon Mart with easy access to Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ 1 percent payment plan that aims to help middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.
The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, and Atif Rahman, director and partner of Danube Properties.
This marks the first real estate project launch of 2020 in the UAE and reflects Danube Properties’ confidence in the market that is witnessing a slow upturn as the countdown to the World Expo 2020 — that is expected to drive the demand for new homes — gains momentum.
With Olivz, Danube Properties’ development portfolio grows to 6,194 units, with a combined development value exceeding 4.5 billion dirhams. It has so far delivered about 2,155 units, with a combined sales value of 2.1 billion dirhams — or nearly half of its portfolio value.
“The launch of Olivz reflects our growing confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, which never ceases to amaze investors. The launch is timed well to meet the needs of the growing number of end-users who are now more confident to buy their dream homes,” said Sajan.

741 - residential units will be constructed as part of Olivz, at Al-Warsan First, close to the International City, with easy access to Mohammed bin Zayed Highway.

“We have seen demand picking up in the last few months as we sold out all our previous projects — that necessitated the launch of Oilvz. With World Expo 2020 around the corner, we see an uptake in housing demand and the launch of Olivz is well timed to meet the demand.
“Olivz also gives Dubai’s real estate brokers a good number of inventories to promote and sell, and we are happy to see them requesting advance booking of units.”
Olivz will be developed on an 18,016-square-meter plot of land at Al-Warsan First. Each residential building will be uniquely positioned facing landscaped gardens, with amenities such as swimming pool, jacuzzi, sunken seating surrounded by water bodies, water canals, play courts, kids’ play areas and a BBQ area.
Rahman said: “Olivz is another project that will reflect our commitment to designing and delivering a happy community. It is driven with the intention of creating a superior lifestyle for the mid-market segment at extremely affordable prices. We have exerted immense efforts in ensuring that people will enjoy their life at Olivz once it is delivered.”

Kaspersky partners with SAFCSP to train youth

Kaspersky has updated their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Kaspersky partners with SAFCSP to train youth

Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has updated their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). Both entities have once again joined forces to achieve their mutual goal of preparing and enhancing the skills of the youth of Saudi Arabia to prepare for careers in cybersecurity.
Kaspersky will pave the way toward accomplishing this goal by supporting the SAFCSP in its CyberHub initiative. The CyberHub will reach out to students from 28 different universities from across the Kingdom and establish specialized cybersecurity clubs. Kaspersky will provide SAFCSP with training materials and a comprehensive curriculum on cybersecurity and programming.
Amir Kanaan, managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at Kaspersky, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the SAFCSP. By joining forces with Saudi Arabia’s government, Kaspersky is helping to build the next-generation of well-equipped cybersecurity leaders. This partnership also highlights the importance of private and government entities coming together to equip the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the means to enhance their technological advancements.”

The CyberHub will reach out to students from 28 different universities from across the Kingdom and establish specialized Cybersecurity Clubs.

Mohammed Alghamdi, cybersecurity track manager at the SAFCSP, said: “As we work toward increasing the Kingdom’s cyber readiness we see that there is a greater need for cybersecurity experts. The best way to address this gap in cybersecurity is to empower the youth with the skills needed to enter this field. It is through partnerships like this one that we are able to address this gap. It is only when governments and companies band together in order to share and exchange knowledge that we are able to create an initiative like the CyberHub.”
In addition to providing a curriculum to follow, Kaspersky will contribute to CyberHub by conducting various conferences, workshops and competitions to make learning more interesting. The company will also invite speakers and guests to provide students with a first-hand overview of the requirements, opportunities, and challenges in the cybersecurity space.

