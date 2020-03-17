UAE sends supplies to aid Iran in coronavirus fight

LIVE: Middle East grapples as cases of coronavirus outside of China increase

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East and the rest of the world continue to set out new regulations regarding group gatherings as COVID-19 infections outside of China reach a higher number than inside the country.

Tuesday, March 17 (All times in GMT)

03:45 – Kazakhstan will temporarily soften banks’ prudential regulations between April 1 and Oct. 1 due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lower oil prices, the Central Asian nation’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

The move will make it easier for banks to maintain and expand lending by allowing them to create smaller reserves, Madina Abylkassymova, the chairwoman of the financial regulation agency, told a government meeting.

03:37 – Cambodia reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, doubling its tally to 24.

Of the new cases, 11 were people who had travelled to Malaysia for a religious event at a mosque, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Two others who had travelled to the same ceremony had tested positive for the virus in Cambodia over the weekend.

03:20 – The Philippine Stock Exchange was closed with no trading Tuesday after the president placed the northern part of the country including Manila in quarantine.

The exchange’s CEO said the end of trading activity would be “until further notice.” The Philippines has 140 cases of infection.

Monday, March 16 (All times in GMT)

23:46 – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 9 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 37. Morocco has only reported one death due to coronavirus.

20:35 – Algeria suspended travel to and from five Arab and six African Sahel countries to curb the spread of coronavirus. The five Arab countries include Tunisia, Dubai, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

20:15 – Jordan’s Ministry of Health said the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 29, state news agency Petra reported.

19:48 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health confirmed 40 new cases of coronavirus, which increased the total up to 166 cases.

19:10 – Oman’s Ministry of Health has registered two new cases of coronavirus after two Omani citizens tested positive. “Their condition is stable and they are under home isolation,” Ministry said in a statement. “This brings the total registered cases to 24,” the health ministry added.

18:50 – Iraq’s Ministry of Health recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 133. There have been 10 reported deaths so far, and 32 recoveries.

14:44 – The UAE sent two aid planes carrying critical medical supplies to Iran to support the latter’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The two aid aircraft, which took off from Abu Dhabi on Monday, contained over 32 metric tons of supplies, including boxes filled with thousands of pairs of gloves, surgical masks, and protective equipment.