Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closes trading halls

Khalifa Al-Mansouri, chief executive of ADX, said: “During this public health emergency currently experienced worldwide, it is prudent to take preemptive and coordinated precautionary measures in a prompt manner. Aligned with the WHO recommendations to restrict public gatherings, ADX has decided to close access to its trading halls from today. ADX aims to limit risks of person-to-person transmission out of public health concern.”
He added: “Trading operations will not be affected by the closure of the trading halls as ADX offers various channels, traditional as well as digital, from which investors can trade.”
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has temporarily closed its trading hall in its main offices in Abu Dhabi as well as those in the other emirates until further notice. The step was taken by ADX as a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UAE and ensure the health and safety of visitors.