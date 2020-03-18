You are here

  • COVID-19: Malls, retail shops announce closure

COVID-19: Malls, retail shops announce closure

Some of the essential mall offerings such as pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open 24 hours depending on locations, while other mall sections will suspend activities until further notice.
Following the directives of the Saudi government to safeguard its citizens and residents, and to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. (Alhokair Fashion Retail) will temporarily close its retail units across the country and a number of other effected countries. The company stated that the health and safety of its customers and employees is of paramount importance at this time. Food and beverage outlets will remain physically operational to provide takeout, pickup and delivery service, and a number of fashion retail brands will remain available online with no effect on online sales operations.
“At this moment in time, the safety of our employees, customers, and our local communities is our priority. Alhokair Fashion Retail supports all measures which prioritize the public health,” said Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of the group.
“Alhokair Fashion Retail remains optimistic about the Saudi market and our businesses have a very strong financial position post recent refinancing. We are confident the temporary closure will not have a permanent impact on our operations,” Moukarzel added. “We fully support efforts by the government of Saudi Arabia to control the spread of the COVID-19, and Alhokair’s stores will remain closed until such time as the government deems it prudent for retailers to recommence operations.”
Alhokair Fashion Retail operates 1,267 stores across the Kingdom. It currently represents more than 80 brands, spanning from womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and coffee shops. The group has more than 1,600 stores across 100 shopping malls in 13 countries.

We are confident the temporary closure will not have a permanent impact on our operations.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair Fashion Retail

Meanwhile, Arabian Centres Company (ACC) has also temporarily shut down parts of its malls in the Kingdom, in line with the government’s directives to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia. Some of the essential mall offerings such as pharmacies and supermarkets will remain open 24 hours depending on locations, and F&B outlets will continue to provide pickup, delivery and drive-through services. Other mall sections including entertainment venues and fashion retail will suspend activities until further notice.
“Our immediate attention is focused on the well-being of our customers and employees,” said Olivier Nougarou, CEO of Arabian Centres Company. “As a Saudi company, we are committed to providing every support we can to the local authorities and our government partners during this global pandemic.”
Nougarou expressed confidence that the closure will not have a permanent impact on the company’s business. “Arabian Centres Company’s strong financial footing enables us to minimize the impact of this temporary partial closures and we look forward to utilizing our network and continuing to serve our local communities across the Kingdom in every possible way.”
Arabian Centres is an owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia. It has more than 4,000 stores and 1,100 retail brands.

Topics: COVID-19 China Coronavirus

Investcorp acquires Coca-Cola Belgium HQ for $98m

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Investcorp acquires Coca-Cola Belgium HQ for $98m

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

 Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has announced that its European real estate business has entered the Belgium market through the acquisition of The Bridge, a single-let office and research and development (R&D) asset located in Brussels. Investcorp has acquired 100 percent of the property from a wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company for 88 million euros ($98 million) through a sale and 10-year leaseback transaction.
The property serves as The Coca-Cola Company’s Belgian headquarters, housing its marketing and R&D functions. Upon completion, the property will be 100 percent occupied by Coca-Cola and several of its existing sub-tenants. The acquisition represents Investcorp’s first sale and leaseback real estate transaction in Europe.
Located in southwest Brussels, The Bridge offers convenient access to major European cities, including Paris and London via train. Built in 2001, the property comprises three interconnected buildings, which provide 35,300 square meters of office and R&D space. The local area is also set to benefit from the Belgian government’s new “Canal Plan,” which is the largest urban development plan in the Brussels region, consisting of a new mixed neighborhood of commercial and residential properties.
The purchase of The Bridge follows Investcorp’s recent acquisitions of a multi-let office complex in Munich, Germany, for 73 million euros and the acquisition of a grade A office property in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for 50 million euros.
Yasser Bajsair, managing director at Investcorp for the Saudi Arabia market, said: “With growing and active real estate markets, we believe that now is an ideal time to expand our real estate platform in the Benelux region. We are excited to enter the Belgian market with a high-quality property and tenant in Coca-Cola.
Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on targeting properties that we believe are positioned to generate strong cash-flows while offering additional upside potential.”

