You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

A plantation worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia. Caption text, Caption text, Caption text Caption text. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgjee

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

  • Decision taken to ensure steady supplies to global markets
  • Closure of palm plantations as a part of the measures earlier had caused concerns in top importers, including India
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE: Malaysia has directed palm plantations to continue operations even as the country shuts businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a producer group said on Wednesday, ensuring steady supplies of the tropical oil to global markets.

Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, which is used in everything from cosmetics to cookies and accounts for about 65 percent of global edible oil exports.

The country has closed its borders and restricted internal movement by shutting schools and businesses from Wednesday until March 31, after its tally of infections climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia, at 790 cases and two deaths.

Closure of palm plantations as a part of the measures earlier had caused concerns in top importers, including India.

But the commodities minister on Wednesday agreed to exempt palm plantations from the restricted movement order, Nageeb Wahab, chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, told Reuters.

“The minister informed us that the Cabinet has reviewed our appeal and reasoning, and consented to allow the industry to resume operations with immediate effect,” Wahab said.

FASTFACT

● Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil.

● The country’s February end-stocks fell to 1.68 million tons, the lowest since June 2017.

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 5 percent in early trade on supply concerns after plantations were forced to shut operations. Palm futures prices also rose in China and India.

Palm oil analysts had estimated that Malaysia’s crude palm production would drop by 350,000-700,000 tons for the month of March due to the harvest pause, potentially cutting March inventories to 1.0 million to 1.3 million tons.

India, the world’s top vegetable oil importer, could have taken a hit if the supply was disrupted, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker. He said India had less than a month’s supply.

India, which consumes about 1.9 million tons of edible oil a month, has 1.5 million tons at ports and in the pipeline traders said. The country on an average imports 1.25 million tons a month, the balance made up with domestic production.

China, the world’s second-biggest edible oil importer, has large inventories of soybean oil but stockpiles have started declining.

Malaysia’s February end-stocks fell to 1.68 million tons, the lowest since June 2017, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, has yet to take a decision on plantation closures, an industry official said.

Topics: Malaysia China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to cut 5% of 2020 budget to fight effects of coronavirus pandemic

IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus

Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
AP

IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus

  • Maduro’s appeal to an institution he has long vilified for help coping with the fallout from the new coronavirus came as a shock to friends and foes alike
  • The potential economic damage from the disease has the entire country of around 30 million on edge
Updated 20 min 13 sec ago
AP

MIAMI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has quickly rejected a surprise request on Tuesday by Venezuela for an emergency $5 billion loan to fight the new coronavirus, which threatens to push its already battered economy over the edge.

An IMF spokesperson said the request cannot be considered because there was no clarity among its 189 member states on who it recognizes as Venezuela’s rightful leader: Nicolas Maduro or Juan Guaido, the US-backed head of Congress.

“Unfortunately, the fund is not in a position to consider this request. As we have mentioned before, IMF engagement with member countries is predicated on official government recognition by the international community, as reflected in the IMF’s membership,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “There is no clarity on recognition at this time.”

Maduro’s appeal to an institution he has long vilified for help coping with the fallout from the new coronavirus came as a shock to friends and foes alike. It also lays bare the precarious state of finances in socialist-run Venezuela as it struggles with collapsing oil production and the effect of US sanctions.

“The Bolivarian government is taking different preventive measures and following thorough, strict and exhaustive controls to protect the Venezuelan people,” he said in a to the letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“For this reason, we are turning to your honorable organization to request its evaluation about the possibility of authorizing Venezuela a financing line of $5 billion from the emergency fund of the Rapid Financing Instrument.”

While Venezuela’s exposure to the coronavirus has so far been limited the potential economic damage from the disease has the entire country of around 30 million on edge.

Even before the virus’ outbreak, Venezuela’s oil industry was on its knees. Severe sanctions applied last year by the Trump administration nearly halved oil production and worsened a humanitarian crisis that has pushed nearly 5 million people to flee the country.

Now the country will have to contend with oil prices at a multiyear low amid a meltdown in oil markets. The request is an about-face for Maduro, who for years refused to share economic data with the Washington-based lender and just last month condemned it as a tool of US imperialism.

In the past he has called the IMF a blood-sucking “assassin” responsible for plunging millions of people into poverty across Latin America.

The IMF set up the rapid financing instrument in 2011 as a one-time, short-term loan aimed at helping low-income countries absorb shocks like natural disasters. The amount a country can requested is restricted to 100 percent of the country’s quota at the IMF — about $5 billion in Venezuela’s case — and is supposed to be less comprehensive than traditional loans.

However, countries with debt levels the IMF deems unsustainable are barred from taking out loans. Such could be the case of Venezuela, which has defaulted on more than $65 billion in bonds and owes billions more to Russia, China and dozens of foreign energy companies whose assets it expropriated over the past two decades.

Topics: Venezuela China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Pakistan’s southern Sindh province locks down amid surge in coronavirus cases 
World
UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

Latest updates

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures
IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus
Saudi Arabia to cut 5% of 2020 budget to fight effects of coronavirus pandemic
UN names new head of troubled Palestinian refugee agency
Sanders to ‘assess’ campaign after primary drubbing by Biden

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.