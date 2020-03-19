You are here

Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE

South Korea had also sent out testing and sampling kits to 17 other countries around the world. (AFP)
Jeff Sung

  • South Korea hails shipment as key global cooperation in combating pandemic
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korea has exported 51,000 coronavirus medical kits to the UAE as part of efforts to help the Middle East country fight the deadly pandemic.

President Moon Jae-in’s Blue House office announced on Tuesday that the kits, used for collecting, storing and transporting bodily samples to laboratories for testing, had been dispatched in emergency shipments.

“Virus diagnosis requires two kinds of devices, one for testing and the other for specimen collection,” a Blue House spokesman said. “What we exported to the UAE was the second one.”

He added that South Korea had also sent out testing and sampling kits to 17 other countries around the world.

Amid the global spread of the COVID-19 disease, South Korea has received global attention for its rapid testing regime that is behind a lower-than-average mortality rate. As of Wednesday, the east Asian country’s infection caseload stood at 8,413 with 84 fatalities. 

The spokesman said that the shipment of the medical kits, which arrived in the UAE earlier this week, was part of “important international cooperation” on the outbreak. “I believe this kind of export marks a turning point at which we’re playing a role in helping foreign countries fight the deadly virus.”

With more kits still required, the UAE government had been in talks with South Korean companies over a potential long-term contract for additional orders, he added, referring to a strategic partnership between Seoul and Abu Dhabi.

“The (South Korean) foreign ministry has received a number of requests from others countries to support their efforts to fight the virus, but the first and foremost consideration for us is that any shipment should not affect domestic supply,” the spokesman said.

South Korea has emerged as a sign of hope and a model to emulate as the number of virus cases and deaths continued to soar in European countries, particularly Italy, Spain and France.

Seoul’s success in tackling the coronavirus has been attributed to its highly organized and innovative testing program, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts.

After the rapid spread of COVID-19 last month in the southeastern region of Daegu, the country adopted fast food-style drive-thru testing sites, making the process safer and faster.

The country has tested more than 270,000 people, which amounts to at least 5,200 tests per 1 million inhabitants, more than any other country except for Bahrain, according to the Worldometer website.

The US has so far carried out 74 tests per 1 million inhabitants, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

Topics: South Korea China Coronavirus

Houthi court sentences 19 army officers to death

Updated 19 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Generals are accused of working in collusion with the Saudi-led coalition
  • The UN human rights office has called on Houthis to scrap death penalties and house raids
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A court inside Houthi-controlled Sanaa has handed down death sentences to 19 army officers loyal to the legitimate government.

The ruling is the latest decision in a series of death penalties by the Iran-backed Houthis against their political and military opponents.

Lawyers in Sanaa said that the Specialized Criminal Court on Tuesday accused the generals of working in collusion with the Saudi-led coalition. 

The sentenced generals are Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi, the commander of Aden-based 4th Military Region Fadhel Hassan and other army generals who are commanding battles against the Houthis.

The same Houthi-controlled court recently sentenced 35 lawmakers to death for switching sides and supporting the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognized government. 

The court ordered executing the MPs in addition to seizing their properties in Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen.

Yemeni activists say that armed rebels storm houses in Sanaa owned by MPs who fled the city after the Houthi takeover in late 2014.  SAM Organization for Human Rights and Liberties said the Houthi militia broke into three houses owned by Saleh Al-Sanabani, Abdul Kareem Al-Aslami and Abdul Wahab Maoudha.

Nabiel Al-Osaidi, a senior member of the Yemen Journalist Syndicate and a rights activist, told Arab News that rebels broke into the house of Al-Sanabani where they asked his family to leave and seized two laptops before vandalizing furniture.

“Houthis enrich themselves by seizing opponents’ properties. They can rent them, live in them or use them for blackmailing opponents,” Al-Osaidi said.

The UN human rights office has called on Houthis to scrap death penalties and house raids. “We are extremely concerned by the overall conduct of the trial and that it is politically motivated, as well as its failure to comply with international norms and standards,” human rights spokesperson Liz Throssell said at a press conference in Geneva on March 6.

On the battlefields, Houthis continue to press ahead with their offensive on government troops in the central province of Marib in an attempt to seize control of a strategic military base in Serwah. Yemen’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that as many as 60 Houthis were killed and dozens injured or captured when loyalist forces pushed back a Houthi assault on Kawfal military base in Marib.

State TV quoted army soldiers as saying that waves of Houthi fighters pushed towards the base following heavy shelling in an attempt to break through the army’s lines of defense.

Yemeni Army generals hailed the Saudi-led coalition warplanes that targeted Houthi reinforcements, which enabled government forces to repel the attack on the base.

In the neighboring Baydha province, Brig. Hussein Ahmad Al-Nagah, the commander of 117 Infantry Brigade, said that as many as 50 Houthis were killed and many others injured in heavy fighting in the Qania region.

Yemeni state TV showed bodies of Houthi fighters carried on trucks as soldiers shelled their positions with cannons, anti-aircraft guns and rockets.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

