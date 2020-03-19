DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19

The UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton has thanked the Saudi authorities for their hard work containing the spread of coronavirus, and updated British nationals in the Kingdom on COVID-19, asking them to follow official advice.

In a video message posted on his Twitter page, Crompton said: “I am the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia; I want to update the British nationals in the Kingdom on the latest developments around COVID-19.

“Please do subscribe to our travel advice from gov.uk to receive notifications (and) follow us on the UK Embassy’s social media channels, we should all try to keep up to date and follow advice from the Saudi authorities,” he said.

“I and my team in the embassy hold regular discussions with the Saudi authorities. If you or any of your family have returned from the UK since March 13, you will have to stay at home for 14 days. If you or your dependents experience symptoms, you should stay at home and call 937 — the official Saudi emergency line for COVID-19. Be prepared to stay at home in self isolation,” he explained.

“If you are a British national visiting Saudi Arabia or wish to return to the UK, please get in touch with your travel operator, insurance company or airline for advice,” Crompton added.

“I know that this is a worrying time for everybody, I wish you all good health. I would like to thank the Saudi authorities for all they are doing to keep us safe and well — particular thanks to all those working in the health care sector in Saudi Arabia for their hard work to keep us all healthy,” he said. “We now advise against all nonessential travel overseas.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) now advises UK citizens against all nonessential travel worldwide, effective immediately and applicable for at least the next 30 days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented international border closures and other restrictions. The FCO travel advice warned all countries could restrict travel without notice at any moment.

Crompton, who replaced Simon Collis as UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia in February 2020, recently met King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting sought to support the strategic engagement between the UK and Saudi Arabia on humanitarian issues.

“Working together we can achieve more to help those most in need,” Crompton said.