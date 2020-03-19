You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Iran is the worst-affected country in the Middle East from the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc3yv

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

  • Iran is the worst-affected country in the Middle East
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 1,284 on Thursday, a health ministry official told state TV, as the total number of infected people increased to 18,407 in the Islamic Republic, the worst-affected country in the Middle East.
“With 149 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus reaches 1,284. Unfortunately we had 1,046 new cases of infection since yesterday,” said deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran Guard’s Mahan Air continued flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak: report
Middle-East
Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die

Iran Guard’s Mahan Air continued flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Updated 54 min ago
Arab News

Iran Guard’s Mahan Air continued flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Updated 54 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Mahan Air continued to fly to four Chinese cities in the past three weeks, and may have contributed to the steep rise in coronavirus cases in Iran, belying claims from officials the Revolutionary Guard-owned carrier has stopped servicing those routes.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran has reached 1,135, with 147 fatalities in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. Iran’s number of infected people from coronavirus also climbed to 17,361, state TV reported.

Broadcast service Radio Farda has collected online information, including from flight-tracking websites such as Flightradar24, to show Mahan Air has not suspended its China operations, with the latest flight details even showing Flight W576 from Shanghai was scheduled to land at Imam Khomeini Airport of Tehran at 6:31a.m. local time on February 25.

“Our investigation revealed that from February 4 to February 22 Mahan Air flew at least fifty-five times to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen and back to Iran from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport,” Radio Farda said.

In an Instagram post on February 23, Mahan Air said it had last flown to China on February 3 and 4. Iran’s aviation officials also claimed the government has suspended all flights to and from China, aside from authorized flights to evacuate students and other Iranian nationals as well as a few cargo flights, all of them under the supervision of health authorities.

Reports Mahan Air flights to China despite the ban have drawn criticism from lawmakers and the public.

A member of Iran’s Parliament on Tuesday said flights between Iran and China have not stopped despite the official ‘suspension’ of flights.

Mahan airline, partly owned by the Revolutionary Guard, was designated by the US Treasury in 2011 for “facilitating its support to terrorism across the Middle East.”

Mahan’s regular flights to Syria are used to prop up the Assad regime and deliver weapons, foreign fighters, and Iranian operatives who sow violence and unrest across the region,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Topics: Iran China China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus fatalities as 147 more die
Middle-East
Iranian president rejects criticism of coronavirus response

Latest updates

Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284
Qatar government warns against misinformation amid earthquake claims, hints at COVID-19 gossip
Baby Talk: How much time should your baby spend in front of the TV?
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games organizers receive Olympic flame
Middle East airlines face liquidity crisis, jobs at risk amid coronavirus epidemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.