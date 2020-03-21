You are here

Dr. Thamer Ahmad Baazeem has been the chief communications and media officer at the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah since February this year.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2006 from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah and between 2007 and 2015 obtained a master’s degree and Ph.D. in the same subject from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia. 

During 2004, alongside his studies, Baazeem worked as a marketing researcher as part of being an intern in Hydraulic City, Jeddah. A year later, he served in the DNA market research group as an assistant marketing strategist.

Baazeem was a sessional academic at QUT and taught on introduction to marketing and consumer behavior courses between 2012 and 2015.

On his return to the Kingdom in 2016, he joined Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Co. as an executive marketing consultant, a position he held until 2017.

Baazeem started at KAU in 2010 and held a number of roles there including lecturer in marketing, vice dean of the research and consulting institute, acting chair for the department of human resources management, adviser in the center of creativity and entrepreneurship, and his current position as an assistant professor of marketing, teaching consumer behavior and behavioral economics for master’s degree programs.

In 2016, he co-founded 3Dit, a 3-D printing technology and services group and has been a member of the executive board of Baazeem Trading Co. since 2017. He is also a member of the advisory board of Taif Armed Forces Hospitals.

70 new coronavirus cases as Saudi total reaches 344

Updated 21 March 2020
SPA

70 new coronavirus cases as Saudi total reaches 344

  • 8 people have recovered and the rest are being treated in isolation, including two in critical condition
Updated 21 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health on Friday announced 70 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Eleven of the patients were identified as they flew back to the Kingdom from Morocco, India, Jordan, the Philippines, The UK, the UAE and Switzerland. They were taken directly from the airports to hospitals where they were placed in quarantine.

Another COVID-19 case was diagnosed at a medical practice in Riyadh. The remaining 58 cases involved patients who had contact with people who previously tested positive, in some cases at social events such as weddings, funerals or family gatherings.

Forty-nine of the new cases were in Riyadh, 11 in Jeddah, two in Makkah, and one each in Madinah, Dammam, Dhahran, Qatif, Al-Baha, Tabuk, Bisha and Hafr Al-Batin, the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 344. Eight patients have recovered, while the rest remain in isolation, including two who are in critical condition.

The ministry urged all citizens and residents to follow all the guidelines and directives designed to limit the spread of the virus. Important precautionary measures to protect individuals and the wider community include avoiding shaking hands with people, washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with groups of people.

Anyone concerned about the virus, or who wants more information about it and precautions that can be taken, can contact the ministry’s service center on the toll-free number, 937. Only official sources can be relied on to provide accurate information, the ministry added.
 

