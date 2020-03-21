Chinese Ambassador to Riyadh enjoys Saudi novel during self-isolation

You are here

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, has shared photos of his new daily life practices. (Photo courtesy/Twitter @AmbChenWeiQing)
DUBAI: Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, has shared photos on Saturday of his new daily life practices on his twitter account after the Kingdom issued new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Weiqing said in a tweet that while staying at home he reads the Saudi novel “The Price of Sacrifice,” works out, cooks, and drinks coffee.

The Saudi novel, published in 1959 by Hamid Al-Damanhouri, follows the story of the protagonist during his journey from Egypt to Makkah.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 344. Eight patients have recovered, while the rest remain in isolation, including two who are in critical condition.

DUBAI: As the coronavirus outbreak spreads panic globally with many stockpiling supplies such as food and bottled water, others have resorted to stripping store shelves of toilet paper.

With the help of videos spreading on social media showing shoppers grappling for packets of toilet roll, the washroom item has become the ultimate symbol of the coronavirus panic buying – even in the UK which is apparently the 11th biggest producer of the stuff.

Toilet paper companies are stunned and say the surge in demand could strain the supply chain, according to a CNN report.

In response to the bizarre impulse buy, many took to social media to point out the age-long bathroom appliance: the bidet.

A bidet, popular in the Middle East and parts of Asia, is a bowl designed to be sat on or a water hose for the purpose of washing after using the loo.

According to a report by national daily,  USA Today, toilets with a bidet squirting feature have become the most important trend of 2019 in terms of bathroom design.

Not only an answer to the coronavirus panic supply shortages, bidets could also be an answer to reducing waste – and to some – increasing hygiene.

Behavioral shifts when it comes to the environment has shown that there is an increase in pursuing a zero-waste lifestyle by opting to use water instead of tissue paper. 

It is just a question of whether a habit widely adhered to in the Middle East and Asia can cross borders into Western culture.

 

