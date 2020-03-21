Chinese Ambassador to Riyadh enjoys Saudi novel during self-isolation

DUBAI: Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, has shared photos on Saturday of his new daily life practices on his twitter account after the Kingdom issued new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Weiqing said in a tweet that while staying at home he reads the Saudi novel “The Price of Sacrifice,” works out, cooks, and drinks coffee.

تلبية لدعوة معالي وزير الصحة الدكتور توفيق الربيع @tfrabiah لـ #الجلوس_في_البيت والمساهمة في الأمن الصحي، أجلس في البيت

أقرأ الرواية السعودية "ثمن التضحية"

أقوم بالرياضة

أجرب الطبخ

وأشرب القهوة(لا تنس أن تغسل يديك باستمرار)

ماذا تفعل في المنزل؟#الوقايه_من_كورونا https://t.co/ZiOJxJpBE7 pic.twitter.com/gqGFrIqCN5 — Chen Weiqing (@AmbChenWeiQing) March 21, 2020

The Saudi novel, published in 1959 by Hamid Al-Damanhouri, follows the story of the protagonist during his journey from Egypt to Makkah.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 344. Eight patients have recovered, while the rest remain in isolation, including two who are in critical condition.