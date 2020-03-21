Brazil calls for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

You are here

A man wearing a face mask walks in the tunnel of a metro station with the board of the official 2020 Summer Olympics advertisment in Tokyo on March 11, 2020. Japan and Olympic organizers are at pains to insist this summer’s Games in Tokyo are on, despite the new coronavirus outbreak. (AFP/Philip Fong)
  • Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9
  • The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) called for this year’s Tokyo Olympics to be suspended because of the coronavirus on Saturday and proposed they be held on the same dates in 2021.
Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9.
“As an ex-judoka and coach in the sport, I learned that every athlete’s dream is to go to the Olympics in top form,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.
“It’s clear that right now maintaining the games for this year will impede this dream from being fully realized.”
The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.
“The IOC has gone through immense problems before, with the episodes that ended in the cancelation of the games in 1916, 1940 and 1994, because of the world wars, and the boycotts of Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984,” Wanderley said in a statement posted on the COB website.
“They knew how to overcome these obstacles and the Olympic flame is stronger than ever.”
Brazil hosted the last summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The South American nation had its best ever performance, finishing 13th in the medals table with seven golds, six silvers and six bronzes.
United States Track and Field called for the Olympics to be postponed earlier on Saturday.

Woman with coronavirus gives birth to healthy baby in Greece

Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

Woman with coronavirus gives birth to healthy baby in Greece

  • The 24-year-old woman and her partner had both tested positive before the delivery on Wednesday
  • The mother must remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will only be able to hold her baby at the end of that period
Updated 21 March 2020
AFP

ATHENS: A woman who tested positive for coronavirus gave birth to a healthy baby at an Athens hospital, Greek media reported on Thursday.
The 24-year-old woman and her partner had both tested positive before the delivery on Wednesday, but the first test on the baby came back negative for COVID-19.
“The virus is not transmitted by the placenta,” the director of maternity at Attikon Hospital told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The hospital had prepared for the birth by installing a confined area in the ward and the doctors all wore three pairs of gloves, protective glasses and masks to perform the caesarean section.
“It was a unique experience,” an obstetrician told ERT.
The mother must remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will only be able to hold her baby at the end of that period.

 

