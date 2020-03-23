You are here

Oman shuts currency exchange stores

Omani commercial businesses and individuals had been told to limit cash transactions, (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • The sultanate has recorded the least infections, currently standing at 55, among the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council
MUSCAT: Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings in the Gulf Arab state, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange bureaus as part of measures to fight the coronavirus spread.

Authorities also asked the private sector to facilitate remote working and urged commercial businesses and individuals to limit cash transactions, state TV reported.

The sultanate has recorded the least infections, currently standing at 55, among the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council where the total number of cases of the virus has crossed 1,500 with three deaths.

The region has expanded measures to combat the spread of the disease, with Kuwait taking some of the most drastic steps including suspending international flights.

FASTFACTS

  • Authorities also asked the private sector to facilitate remote working and urged commercial businesses and individuals to limit cash transactions.
  • Kuwait on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a suspension of government and private institutions and businesses for two weeks.
  • Authorities in the UAE have encouraged people to stay at home and work remotely.

Kuwait, which reported 12 more cases on Sunday to take its tally to 188, on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a suspension of government and private institutions and businesses for two weeks.

Some supermarkets in Kuwait are allowing only 50 shoppers at a time and taking their temperature, a Reuters witness said.

Authorities in regional business and trade hub the United Arab Emirates have encouraged people to stay at home and work remotely, but has yet to declare an official suspension of work.

The UAE over the weekend reported two deaths linked to the virus, its first fatalities. Bahrain has recorded one death.

Qatar, which has the highest number of cases in the Arab Gulf region at 481, said on Saturday it would set up patrols and checkpoints to ensure a ban on all public gatherings. 

Egypt to allocate 20bn Egyptian pounds to support bourse amid virus fears

Egypt to allocate 20bn Egyptian pounds to support bourse amid virus fears

  • El-Sisi had ordered the amount to finance a “comprehensive” state plan for tackling the disease
CAIRO: Egypt will allocate 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.27 billion) to support the stock exchange, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Sunday, after share prices were battered by the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus.
The government had already announced a raft of measures aimed at protecting the economy against the global repercussions of the spread of the coronavirus, including a 3% interest rate cut, reducing energy prices for industrial users and cutting the tax on company dividends.
Egypt’s blue chip index .EGX30 has plunged over 30% since late February, when coronavirus fears escalated, but it rose 5.9% in trading on Sunday, with 25 of the thirty stocks in the index rising.
El-Sisi had ordered the allocation of 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.37 billion) to finance a “comprehensive” state plan for tackling the disease.
The outbreak – which is having a crippling impact on the global economy – is set to damage Egypt’s vital tourism sector, which accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product.
“From mid-2019 until today, the pressures faced by the global economy and the Egyptian economy have been huge, and believe me ... if it weren’t for our reform plan we would not have been able to survive the repercussions,” El-Sisi said in televised comments.
In 2016, Egypt agreed a $12 billion IMF loan tied to deep economic reforms including a steep devaluation of the pound, deep cuts to its energy subsidies and the introduction of new taxes.
“Now we wish to come out of this crisis with the least damage. The damage here is not economic, no, no, our people are precious to us,” El-Sisi said.
The country has so far registered 294 cases of the respiratory disease, including 10 fatalities, the health ministry said on Saturday.
El-Sisi also said that Egypt had enough strategic reserves of basic foods such as rice and sugar and that there was no need for people to rush to stock up.
Supply Minister Ali Moselhy had said last week that the country had wheat stocks sufficient for 3.5 months of consumption ahead of the local harvest season, as well as months-long stocks of vegetable oils, sugar and rice. ($1 = 15.7000 Egyptian pounds)

