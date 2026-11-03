RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce reported that the number of active commercial registrations across several tourism-related activities increased by between 32 percent and 52 percent in 2026.

The growth points to expanding business and investment opportunities in the sector, supported by the development of tourism destinations as the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 goals.

The ministry stated that commercial registrations for tourist lodges grew by 52 percent year on year, reaching 18,115 by the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared with 11,900 during the same period in 2025.

Commercial registrations for tourist accommodation facilities rose by 37 percent, reaching 18,956, up from 13,819 during the same period in 2025.

The tour guide sector saw a 33 percent increase, with the total number of commercial registrations reaching 7,735, compared with 5,784 at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Commercial registrations for tour organization activities grew by 32 percent, reaching 11,949, compared with 9,057 during the same period in 2025.

The ministry emphasized that the growth of tourism-related economic activities reflects expanding opportunities for the business sector, contributes to increased commercial activity, and stimulates the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

It also highlights the utilization of Saudi Arabia’s diverse tourism assets, including its strategic location, natural and geographical variety, and rich cultural and civilizational heritage, all of which enhance its appeal as one of the world’s most promising tourism destinations.