You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19

King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19

King Salman on Sunday imposed a 21-day curfew order starting Monday evening to control the spread of COVID-19. (AN photo/Bandar Aljaloud)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8g4s

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday issued an order imposing a curfew across Saudi Arabia from Monday evening to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

A royal court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the curfew will start at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day for 21 days from the evening of 28 Rajab 1441 in the Hijri calendar, equivalent to March 23, 2020 in the Gregorian calendar.

King Salman's order followed an announcement by the Health Ministry of 119 new coronavirus cases on Sunday,raising the total number in the Kingdom to 511.

The order enjoins citizens and residents alike to stay in their homes during the curfew hours for their own safety.

Excluded from the curfew order are employees of vital public and private sector industries whose work requires continued performance.

Also exempted are employees of the security, military and media sectors, and workers in the sensitive health and service sectors.

The statement said the Ministry of Interior will undertake the necessary measures to implement the curfew, and all civil and military authorities are ordered to cooperate fully.

Numerous countries have adopted more stringent rules as the highly contagious novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, had become pandemic.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases since December 2019 has reached 324,291, including 14,396 deaths.

Italy’s world-topping toll from the pandemic approached 5,500 as the Mediterranean country reported another 651 deaths, a day after it overtook China for the highest number of fatalities.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi corona virus

Drastic decline in new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif

Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Northern Borders Region, visits the command and control center on Sunday, which has been established by the health authorities to contain the coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 23 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

Drastic decline in new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif

  • 119 new cases reported pushing the total to 511
Updated 23 March 2020
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Following strict precautionary measures, the number of new coronavirus cases in the eastern Saudi city of Qatif has drastically fallen.

The city was locked down two weeks ago to contain the spread of the virus, and so far only four new cases have been reported, said Saudi health authorities on Sunday.
The current situation in Qatif shows that the spread of the virus in the city has been contained due to the steps taken by the authorities, said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly at a press conference. “The infection rate has fallen, which is very reassuring for the people of Qatif,” he added.
The ministry confirmed 119 new cases nationwide on Sunday, pushing the total number in the country to 511.
Most of the cases reported on Sunday had been in contact with those who had earlier contracted the virus, a trend the spokesman described as “worrying.”
Of the 119 new cases, 72 were reported in Makkah and are Turkish nationals. “All of them were infected from people who had earlier tested positive for the virus,” the spokesman said.
Another 40 of the new cases were involved in a social gathering with previously announced cases.
Al-Aly stressed that people must limit their movements, stay home, and avoid gatherings and activities of any kind.
“This is unfortunate. We’ve repeatedly warned against social gatherings, whether inside or outside homes. Even a group of 10 people or less is dangerous,” he said, adding that further preventive measures, such as a curfew in any other area of the country, cannot be ruled out.
He stressed that everyone who is instructed to remain in quarantine should commit to the 14-day period.
The number of people currently in quarantine and domestic isolation under the ministry’s mentorship is 4,000, while the cumulative total exceeds 10,000.
“It isn’t enough to maintain personal hygiene and avoid contact. All of these measures are important but not enough. Contact is very dangerous for adults, young people and children alike. Please be careful,” Al-Aly said.
“The matter isn’t limited to the efforts of governments. Everyone must be aware of their responsibility to protect themselves and those around them.”
He urged citizens and residents to avoid traveling between cities unless absolutely necessary. He also invited everyone to benefit from the ministry’s services, such as its hotline 937, and its Mawid and Seha apps.
The city-wise breakdown of the new cases of coronavirus is Makkah (72), Riyadh (43), Qatif (4), Al-Ahsa (3), Alkhobar (3), Dhahran (1) and Dammam (1).

Topics: Qatif China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
As quarantine drags on, Saudis struggle to seek sustenance
Saudi Arabia
Cracking the code: Saudi researchers fight virus with genetic sequencing

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Overload - How Good Jobs Went Bad and What We Can Do About It
Ghost town Beirut: Troops patrol streets in virus curfew crackdown
UAE suspending all passenger flights to curb spread of coronavirus
Army patrols Malaysian streets after coronavirus spike
King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.