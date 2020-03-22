Number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia jumps to more than 500

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday of 119, which raises the total number in the Kingdom to 511.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said that 72 of the newly diagnosed people were Turkish nationals under quarantine in the holy city of Makkah after interacting with an infected compatriot.

"We are starting to see more cases linked to interactions... We advise everyone to stay home," he told a news conference, adding that more than 4,000 people are under quarantine.

On Saturday, heads of foreign missions and senior diplomats thanked the Saudi government for the steps taken to contain the virus, with one envoy saying: “We have to fight the pandemic together at all levels.

The tally of cases in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region now stands at more than 1,700. Bahrain reported a second death from the virus on Sunday, taking the region's total to four.

The region has expanded measures to combat the spread of the disease. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have taken considerable preventative steps including halting international flights, suspending work at most institutions and closing public venues.

Other Gulf states have expanded precautionary measures.

Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange shops.

Kuwait on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a work suspension for two weeks. Some supermarkets are allowing only 50 shoppers at a time, a Reuters witness said.

Qatar, where 481 coronavirus cases have been recorded mostly among migrant workers, is erecting checkpoints to enforce a ban on public gatherings.

(With Reuters)