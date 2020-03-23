You are here

  • Home
  • UN to create global coronavirus fund

UN to create global coronavirus fund

The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jsguq

Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

UN to create global coronavirus fund

  • The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems
  • A formal announcement could be made later this week
Updated 23 March 2020
Reuters

OSLO: The United Nations will create a fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients worldwide, Norway’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
“A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.
The purpose of the fund is to assist developing countries with weak health systems in addressing the crisis as well as to tackle the long-term consequences, the ministry added.
A formal announcement could be made later this week, it said.
Almost 340,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and more than 14,500 have died, with deaths in Italy surpassing the toll in China, where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.

Topics: UN United Nations China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Media
Facebook aims its Messenger at coronavirus battle
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Countries in the Middle East impose curfew to curb the global spread of coronavirus

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
AFP

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas: In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany
  • EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Some 120,000 Germans stranded abroad as borders slam shut because of the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home in a massive rescue effort over the past few days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
“In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany — partly through travel agencies themselves and partly through planes chartered by the government,” Maas said.
The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.
The government last week agreed to spend €50 million ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.
Maas said most people from the “main holiday regions” had been returned and efforts would now be focused on those stuck further afield in countries such as Chile, Mexico, New Zealand and The Gambia.
Repatriations from these countries would be more challenging, he said, because of difficulties accessing airports.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc — a promise reiterated by Maas.
“We will open our flights, where we still have capacity, to citizens of other member states of the union,” he said.
As of Monday, Germany recorded 22,672 official cases of the new coronavirus and 86 deaths.
Europe’s biggest economy closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travelers to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

Topics: Germany Heiko Maas coronavirus

Related

World
Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
World
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine, 1 billion in lockdown due to coronavirus

Latest updates

Gaza virus cases attended conference in Pakistan
Danish envoy hails strong bonds with Saudi Arabia over tackling coronavirus, developing trade
120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home
Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide
Londoners outraged as Underground trains packed despite coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.