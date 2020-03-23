Second Egyptian military official dies of coronavirus

You are here

Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 33 fatalities. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

CAIRO: A senior Egyptian military official died on Monday from coronavirus, state newspaper Al-Ahram said, a day after state media announced the death of another senior military official.

Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud “died while fighting the coronavirus”, state television said, without giving any details. State media announced on Sunday that Major General Khaled Shaltout had died for the same reason.

Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 fatalities, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Expat arrested in Dubai for flouting coronavirus beach-ban rules

The European expat was arrested after ignoring advise from police. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A European expat has been arrested in Dubai after flouting laws imposed to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, the Dubai Media Office reported on a tweet.

It is understood that the person posted a video on social media that he shot while standing on one of Dubai’s closed beaches.

He was accused of mocking the rules and ignoring the instructions of local police who have told people to stay away from these open areas.

All beaches were closed on Sunday as part of the increasing COVID-19 regulations.

The General Command of the Dubai Police warned residents that they must comply with security directives, which safeguard public health.

Earlier, the UAE Attorney General announced that violators of newly applied coronavirus regulations would face legal penalties, including jail terms and large fines.

On Monday, authorities announced the closure of all shopping malls for two weeks and the suspension of further flights, into the country.

Monday also the instruction to restaurants and cafes to close in the emirate.

