GAZA STRIP: Five civilians, including two children, were injured on Monday, as a result of Israeli gunfire and shelling targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

A medical source reported that a woman sustained a head injury from gunfire originating from an Israeli naval vessel in the Al-Sudaniya area, northwest of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, a civilian was critically injured in a strike carried out by an Israeli drone in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

FAST FACT The Nasser Medical Complex reported that four civilians, including two children, were injured in an Israeli strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

Later, the Nasser Medical Complex reported that four civilians, including two children, were injured in an Israeli strike targeting the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

The death toll since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 74,243, while the total number of injuries has reached 175,232.

Medical sources reported on Monday that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received six fatalities, comprising three newly recorded slain people, two who succumbed to their injuries, and one whose body was recovered, along with 26 injured individuals over the past 24 hours.

The sources stated that the death toll since the ceasefire on Oct. 11, 2025, has reached 1,460, with 5,116 injuries recorded, in addition to the recovery of the bodies of 836 martyrs.

The same sources noted that 181 fatalities were added to the cumulative death toll statistics following the completion and verification of their data by the Martyrs’ Certification Committee, marking the first such addition since Sept. 26, 2026.

Plans for Gaza’s post-war governance have begun to take shape, but the issue remains largely unresolved in practice.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed there would be no Hamas rule in Gaza as he attended a memorial event marking three years since the Oct. 7 attack.

Speaking during a ceremony in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said: “We have achieved enormous accomplishments, but there are still missions ahead of us, and we intend to complete them.”

“There will be no Hamas rule in Gaza,” he added, vowing to continue targeting anyone who was involved in the attack or who held hostages.

Netanyahu also vowed to keep striking Hezbollah to “create an opportunity for peace with a country whose people, for the most part, want peace with us.”

He claimed the Iranian leadership was “weaker than it has been since its establishment.”