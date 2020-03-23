Morocco coronavirus cases now up to 134

You are here

Policemen instruct a man to return home in Morocco’s capital Rabat on March 22, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: Morocco reported new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 134 cases in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on its website www.covidmaroc.ma.

The new cases have been confirmed at the Pasteur-Maroc Institute’s laboratory and the National Center for Influenza and Respiratory Viruses under the Rabat Hygiene Institute, the ministry said, adding that the cases excluded following negative tests are 523.

The ministry also reported the recovery of three patients, while four deaths were reported.

The ministry urged citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the Moroccan authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

Dubai Municipality closes food establishments for 2 weeks over coronavirus

  • Restaurants at hotels and “hotel apartments services” will only serve guests
  • Food delivery services will continue working as usual
DUBAI: Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and food service establishments across Dubai will be closed for two weeks, Dubai Media Office tweeted on Monday.

The closure will start on March 23 and is part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants at hotels and “hotel apartments services” will only serve guests, the tweet added.

Meanwhile, food delivery services will continue working as usual and are required to adhere to safety requirements.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE announced the closure of all shopping malls for two weeks.

Also, authorities announced they will temporarily suspend all passenger flights to limit the spread of coronavirus.

