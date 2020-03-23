Morocco coronavirus cases now up to 134

DUBAI: Morocco reported new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number to 134 cases in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health said on its website www.covidmaroc.ma.

The new cases have been confirmed at the Pasteur-Maroc Institute’s laboratory and the National Center for Influenza and Respiratory Viruses under the Rabat Hygiene Institute, the ministry said, adding that the cases excluded following negative tests are 523.

The ministry also reported the recovery of three patients, while four deaths were reported.

The ministry urged citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the Moroccan authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.