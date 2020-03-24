You are here

PISJ-ES calls for unity to fight COVID-19

Adnan Nasir, principal of PISJ-ES
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Pakistan Resolution Day is the day when Muslims of the subcontinent dreamt to have a separate homeland and then, in a span of just seven years, transformed this dream into a reality. Seven years means nothing in a nation’s history but the attribute that made the difference was the resolve.
We, as a nation, aim to instill the values of determination and steadfastness among our future generations so that they know that nothing is impossible.
One has to dream high and then work hard to achieve the goal. We seek to inculcate a sense of empathy, tolerance and understanding in our youth. The morals and ethics enshrined in Islamic teachings guide us to lead an enriching and all-encompassing life and prepare us to face all challenges.
The COVID-19 outbreak is our most pressing challenge of the day and demands we fight it together. It calls for unity of thought and global citizenship. The adviseries sent out by various governments around the world underline the selfless approach taken to counter the spread of disease, whereby people have been advised to stay at home not just for their own safety but also for the safety of those with low immunity and the elderly. It is this compassion that makes us proud to be humans.

FASTFACT

Pakistan Resolution Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan.

We should nurture an environment of magnanimity, care and sacrifice. Indeed, we are highly grateful to those who are tirelessly working in their respective domains to assist and support others in these tough times.
Pakistan International School Jeddah — English Section (PISJ-ES) resolves to fight this challenge by ensuring the emotional and academic wellbeing of our future generations under the guidance of the Saudi Ministry of Education. The exceptional efforts made by the teachers and staff are highly commendable.
May Allah Almighty steer us out of this crisis and accept our repentance! Ameen.

The writer is the principal of Pakistan International School Jeddah-English Section.

Topics: COVID-19

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

(L to R) Amal Clooney, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Reem Al-Hashimy
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier have announced a collaboration to present the Women’s Pavilion, celebrating women change-makers all over the world. The Women’s Pavilion takes a new look at the contribution of women and their impact on society, shining a light on the countless achievements, past and present, that have driven forward economies and enhanced their communities.
UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney — both defenders of and campaigners for women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality — are lending their support to the pavilion.
The pavilion will play an exciting role in “The World’s Greatest Show” of human brilliance and achievement, as it celebrates women, known and unknown, from every land, culture and religion, who are still making history and stimulating change.
In the spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the Women’s Pavilion will take visitors on an educational journey showcasing both male and female contributors to women’s empowerment and gender equality and will highlight important milestones for women’s rights, as well as the challenges that women are still facing today.
Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.
“These challenges cannot be solved by governments alone, but through meaningful and substantive collaborations with the private sector, civil societies and committed individuals. The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy — and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world.”

I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem Al-Hashimy said: “Gender equality is an essential pillar of all sustainable development — the foundation on which the health and prosperity of communities, and indeed humanity at large, is built.
“The Women’s Pavilion highlights the crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies, and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all.”
Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, said: “We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers a unique occasion to share our vision for a better future and a more inclusive society, with men and women across the globe. Highlighting the impact women of all cultures have had across time, focusing on both known and lesser-known achievements, the Women’s Pavilion weaves a strong inspiration for generations to come.”

