PISJ-ES calls for unity to fight COVID-19

Pakistan Resolution Day is the day when Muslims of the subcontinent dreamt to have a separate homeland and then, in a span of just seven years, transformed this dream into a reality. Seven years means nothing in a nation’s history but the attribute that made the difference was the resolve.

We, as a nation, aim to instill the values of determination and steadfastness among our future generations so that they know that nothing is impossible.

One has to dream high and then work hard to achieve the goal. We seek to inculcate a sense of empathy, tolerance and understanding in our youth. The morals and ethics enshrined in Islamic teachings guide us to lead an enriching and all-encompassing life and prepare us to face all challenges.

The COVID-19 outbreak is our most pressing challenge of the day and demands we fight it together. It calls for unity of thought and global citizenship. The adviseries sent out by various governments around the world underline the selfless approach taken to counter the spread of disease, whereby people have been advised to stay at home not just for their own safety but also for the safety of those with low immunity and the elderly. It is this compassion that makes us proud to be humans.

FAST FACT Pakistan Resolution Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 and the adoption of the first constitution of Pakistan.

We should nurture an environment of magnanimity, care and sacrifice. Indeed, we are highly grateful to those who are tirelessly working in their respective domains to assist and support others in these tough times.

Pakistan International School Jeddah — English Section (PISJ-ES) resolves to fight this challenge by ensuring the emotional and academic wellbeing of our future generations under the guidance of the Saudi Ministry of Education. The exceptional efforts made by the teachers and staff are highly commendable.

May Allah Almighty steer us out of this crisis and accept our repentance! Ameen.

The writer is the principal of Pakistan International School Jeddah-English Section.