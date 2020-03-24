Thailand declares emergency, approves $3.3bn stimulus to ease coronavirus impact

You are here

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus outbreak during a teleconference for a weekly cabinet meeting with his ministers on March 24, 2020. (Thailand Government House via Reuters)
  • Measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans and tax breaks
  • Thailand reported three deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday
BANGKOK: Thailand will be in an emergency mode from March 26 for a month to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference on Tuesday.
Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday also approved additional stimulus measures worth 107 billion baht ($3.25 billion) in a bid to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans and tax breaks.
The emergency decree will mean the prime minister will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and allowing the setting up of checkpoints to reduce people movements, Prayuth said.
He said details of the measures will be announced later.
Thailand reported three deaths and 106 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The country now has 827 cases and four fatalities since the outbreak began.

Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students

  • The decision came as the Southeast Asian country announced its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • The national exams had been due to be held in two phases, starting on March 30 and April 20
JAKARTA: Indonesia has canceled the country’s upcoming National Examination over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, a move that will affect more than eight million high school students, education minister Nadiem Makarim said on Tuesday.
The decision came as the Southeast Asian country announced its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 686, with 55 deaths.
“What’s most important is the safety and the health of our students and their family and their grandparents,” Makarim said during a televised broadcast.
The national exams had been due to be held in two phases, starting on March 30 and April 20.
Makarim, the former chief executive and co-founder of ride-hailing and payments giant Gojek, said exams held by individual schools — which are separate from the national exams — could be conducted online, while students could also be assessed based on their grades in earlier semesters.
Some Indonesian provinces have already shut schools due to the coronavirus outbreak including West Java, the country’s most populous province with almost 50 million people, and Jakarta which has declared a state of emergency in the capital.

