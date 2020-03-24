You are here

  Italian coronavirus cases likely '10 times higher than reported'

Italian coronavirus cases likely '10 times higher than reported'

Latest figures show 6,077 people have died from the infection in barely a month, making Italy the worst-affected country in the world. (Reuters)
Updated 24 March 2020
Reuters

Italian coronavirus cases likely '10 times higher than reported'

  • Latest figures show 6,077 people have died from the infection in barely a month
  • The biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators
Updated 24 March 2020
Reuters

ROME: The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy is probably 10 times higher than the official tally of almost 64,000, the head of the agency that is collating the data said on Tuesday.
Latest figures show 6,077 people have died from the infection in barely a month, making Italy the worst-affected country in the world, with close to double the number of fatalities in China, where the virus emerged last year.
However, testing for the disease has often been limited to people seeking hospital care, meaning that thousands of cases have certainly gone undetected.
“A ratio of one certified case out of every 10 is credible,” Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Agency, told La Repubblica newspaper, indicating he believed as many as 640,000 people could have been infected in the country.
He said the biggest difficulty facing Italy was a shortage of masks and ventilators — a problem that has dogged the health system since the contagion first surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy on Feb. 21.
Italy is trying to import stocks from abroad, but Borrelli said nations like India, Romania, Russia and Turkey had halted such sales. “We are contacting the embassies, but I fear no more masks will be arriving from abroad,” he said.
The epidemic looks certain to leave Italy’s already fragile economy in tatters, with most businesses shuttered.
The government wants a bailout fund for member states of the shared euro currency to be deployed without restrictions — a demand that puts Rome at loggerheads with richer northern nations.
Currently, the so-called European Stability Mechanism (ESM) can help euro zone countries only on condition they adjust their economic policies to overcome the problems that led them to seek financial assistance.
But Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani told Reuters the coronavirus emergency made such restrictions redundant.
“The only acceptable conditionality is that of using the ESM resources to manage the health and economic emergency,” he said, setting up a possible battle with Brussels over how best to emerge from the crisis.

Topics: China Coronavirus Italy

Paolo Maldini and Prince Albert II of Monaco among celebrities testing positive for coronavirus

Updated 17 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Paolo Maldini and Prince Albert II of Monaco among celebrities testing positive for coronavirus

  • Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his footballer son Daniel announced they were positive Saturday
  • Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive, although there are no concerns for his health the palace said on March 19
Updated 17 min 48 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The growing list of world celebrities who have been hit by the novel coronavirus includes Spanish tenor Placido Domingo and former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.
Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango is among the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.
The 86-year-old Dibango, from Cameroon, died in a hospital in France on Tuesday after contracting the virus.
Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele, known as the “King of Soukous,” a high-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba, died in Paris Thursday of the coronavirus, aged 67.
Spanish opera star Domingo said Sunday he had tested positive, adding he was “in good health.”
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, said on Monday they were doing better after nearly two weeks quarantine in Australia.
British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus and gone into self-isolation.
Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who lives in northern Spain, also has the virus and is in hospital. He felt the first symptoms on February 25.
The first test result for quarantined German Chancellor Angela Merkel came back negative on Monday. Merkel had decided Sunday to self-isolate after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for the virus.
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive, although there are “no concerns for his health” the palace said on March 19.
Michel Barnier, who leads EU negotiations with Britain on Brexit, announced in a Twitter video on March 19 that he had tested positive.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in isolation since March 13 after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive.
Members of governments in several countries — Australia, Brazil, Britain, Burkina Faso, France, Iran, Morocco, Norway, Poland and Spain — have been infected.
On Tuesday Finland said Nobel laureate and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, aged 82, has contracted the virus.
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday aged 76, three days after being hospitalized with the coronavirus
In Italy several players at Juventus are infected, including France’s 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentinian attacker Paulo Dybala.
Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his footballer son Daniel announced they were positive Saturday.
At Fiorentina, another top Italian club, 10 players are infected.
In England, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive.
In 12 days at least 14 players from the NBA have tested positive, including Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Most of them have said they are without symptoms according to NBA boss Adam Silver.

Topics: coronavirus Paolo Maldini Prince Albert II celebrities

