Italian coronavirus cases likely ‘10 times higher than reported’

Paolo Maldini and Prince Albert II of Monaco among celebrities testing positive for coronavirus

PARIS: The growing list of world celebrities who have been hit by the novel coronavirus includes Spanish tenor Placido Domingo and former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango is among the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

The 86-year-old Dibango, from Cameroon, died in a hospital in France on Tuesday after contracting the virus.

Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabele, known as the “King of Soukous,” a high-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba, died in Paris Thursday of the coronavirus, aged 67.

Spanish opera star Domingo said Sunday he had tested positive, adding he was “in good health.”

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, said on Monday they were doing better after nearly two weeks quarantine in Australia.

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus and gone into self-isolation.

Chilean author Luis Sepulveda, who lives in northern Spain, also has the virus and is in hospital. He felt the first symptoms on February 25.

The first test result for quarantined German Chancellor Angela Merkel came back negative on Monday. Merkel had decided Sunday to self-isolate after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for the virus.

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive, although there are “no concerns for his health” the palace said on March 19.

Michel Barnier, who leads EU negotiations with Britain on Brexit, announced in a Twitter video on March 19 that he had tested positive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been in isolation since March 13 after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive.

Members of governments in several countries — Australia, Brazil, Britain, Burkina Faso, France, Iran, Morocco, Norway, Poland and Spain — have been infected.

On Tuesday Finland said Nobel laureate and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, aged 82, has contracted the virus.

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday aged 76, three days after being hospitalized with the coronavirus

In Italy several players at Juventus are infected, including France’s 2018 World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentinian attacker Paulo Dybala.

Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his footballer son Daniel announced they were positive Saturday.

At Fiorentina, another top Italian club, 10 players are infected.

In England, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive.

In 12 days at least 14 players from the NBA have tested positive, including Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Most of them have said they are without symptoms according to NBA boss Adam Silver.