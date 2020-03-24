Saudi job seekers urged to use online career platform

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund has urged members to use the interactive services and programs provided by its online platform “Subol” as part of measures to fight coronavirus.
Subol helps students, job seekers and employees make better learning and career decisions by providing an integrated system of education and career counseling services.
The platform offers career explorer tests to help job seekers discover their passion. They can also use its live chat service to contact career advisers.
Subol informs about skills required in the Saudi labor market, listing high-in-demand professions and giving professional guidance.
It enables job seekers to view careers in the labor market — in the private sector and as self-employed individuals — and can support them with skills to plan a career that matches their personal ambitions and market needs. It also gives realistic expectations about the early years of the job.
