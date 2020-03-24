You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi job seekers urged to use online career platform

Saudi job seekers urged to use online career platform

Subol helps students, job seekers and employees. (Photo/subol.sa)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bakp3

Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

Saudi job seekers urged to use online career platform

  • Subol informs about skills required in the Saudi labor market, listing high-in-demand professions and giving professional guidance
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund has urged members to use the interactive services and programs provided by its online platform “Subol” as part of measures to fight coronavirus.
Subol helps students, job seekers and employees make better learning and career decisions by providing an integrated system of education and career counseling services.
The platform offers career explorer tests to help job seekers discover their passion. They can also use its live chat service to contact career advisers.
Subol informs about skills required in the Saudi labor market, listing high-in-demand professions and giving professional guidance.
It enables job seekers to view careers in the labor market — in the private sector and as self-employed individuals — and can support them with skills to plan a career that matches their personal ambitions and market needs. It also gives realistic expectations about the early years of the job.
 

Topics: Subol China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Update
Business & Economy
Cash boost for Saudi jobs, homes and health
Saudi Arabia
Job fair in Abha helps 300 Saudi job seekers

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Najran region reviews steps taken curb coronavirus

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed receives top regional officials to review the steps taken to curb coronavirus in the region. (SPA)
Updated 51 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Najran region reviews steps taken curb coronavirus

  • Sazudi Arabia has imposed a partial curfew from Monday evening to check the spread of the virus
Updated 51 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed praised on Tuesday people’s commitment to helping the government in its efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He said all the measures have been taken for the health and safety of citizens and residents.
The officials — the regional pubic prosecutor, Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Asmari, and the regional police chief, Maj. Gen Saeed bin Mohammed Abu Dhiba —briefed the governor on the procedures of shutting down parks, intensifying cleaning and environmental sanitation efforts, and increasing field monitoring and control.
The governor lauded the efforts of all government agencies.
In Najran, 2,013 sites have been sanitized since the launch of the preventive plan. Over 582 environmental monitoring and sanitation workers and 1,217 cleaning workers are taking part in the drive.
The Kingdom has imposed a partial curfew from Monday evening to check the spread of the virus. A royal court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency said the curfew will start at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day for 21 days.
The order requires all people to stay in their homes during the curfew hours for their own safety.
The statement said the Ministry of Interior will undertake the necessary measures to implement the curfew, and all civil and military authorities are ordered to cooperate fully.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Najran governor exhorts citizens to follow preventive measures on COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records first coronavirus death

Latest updates

World athletes, national associations express support for postponement of 2020 Olympics
NMC debts rise to $6.6bn as fraud probe widens
Over 1,000 Algerian passengers stranded at Istanbul airport
Coronavirus, work freezes and lockdown violators fuel Lebanon crisis
The essential lesson from financial crisis: We will recover

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.